Ghana launches National Shea Commodity Platform to commercialise shea production

Ghana is taking steps to transform its shea industry from largely wild harvesting to commercial cultivation following the launch of the National Shea Commodity Platform (NSCP), a new initiative aimed at coordinating development across the sector and improving livelihoods, particularly for women.

The platform brings together government institutions, researchers, development partners, private sector actors and producer groups to support sustainable growth in one of Ghana’s most important agricultural value chains.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of the Tree Crops Development Authority, Dr Andy Osei Okrah, described the platform as a major milestone for the industry.

“The National Shea Commodity Platform represents perhaps the most important institutional innovation in Ghana’s shea sector in recent years,” he said.

The platform is being hosted by the Tree Crops Development Authority following its acceptance of a proposal submitted by the United Nations Development Programme in 2024.

Dr Okrah said ongoing research into improved shea seedlings could significantly change the future of the industry. He cited a recent visit to the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana, where scientists are working on high-quality planting materials capable of reducing maturity periods and increasing yields.

“This has the potential to transform shea from a predominantly wild-harvested resource into a commercially cultivated crop capable of meeting growing domestic and international demand,” he said.

According to him, the platform will operate through four key structures: the TCDA, a National Shea Advisory Committee, a Secretariat and a Plenary supported by five Technical Working Groups.

The Technical Working Groups will focus on production and climate resilience, processing and quality standards, market access and trade, gender and youth inclusion, and research and innovation.

Also addressing the event, Acting Director of the Climate Change Unit at the Forestry Commission, Joseph Appiah, highlighted the contribution of the Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reduction Project to the sector.

He disclosed that the project has secured funding of $54.5 million, including $30.1 million from the Green Climate Fund, and is targeting the reduction of 6.139 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions within its first seven years.

According to him, the initiative is expected to directly benefit more than 100,000 people while reaching approximately 540,000 people across Ghana’s Northern Savannah Ecological Zone.

“Work is already under way, with over 3,000 hectares under restoration and another 3,000 hectares demarcated for planting this season,” he said.

The Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was delivered by the Municipal Chief Executive for Savelugu, Alhassan Fuseini, said the establishment of the platform demonstrates government’s commitment to supporting the growth of the shea sector.

He noted that the platform will strengthen collaboration among stakeholders, including government agencies, businesses, financial institutions, research organisations, traditional authorities, civil society groups and producer associations.

Mr Fuseini said the arrangement would also provide a structured avenue for policy dialogue and advocacy, enabling stakeholders to identify industry challenges, propose solutions and engage policymakers on issues affecting competitiveness.

He further stressed the importance of research, innovation and knowledge sharing in advancing the sector.

According to him, the platform is expected to strengthen value chain linkages and improve market access, helping producers and processors secure better prices and expand into premium export markets.

Women, who dominate the collection and processing stages of the shea value chain, are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the initiative.

Stakeholders believe the platform could help unlock the economic potential of Ghana’s shea industry while supporting environmental sustainability, job creation and rural development across the country’s northern regions.

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