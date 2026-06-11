Government has stabilised economy, jobs will follow — Ricketts-Hagan

Deputy Majority Leader, George Ricketts-Hagan, has rejected criticism over rising unemployment, insisting that government has already introduced several interventions aimed at stimulating job creation and improving economic conditions.

He argued that the Minority is politicising the issue of unemployment rather than offering constructive solutions.

Responding to concerns raised by the Minority in Parliament, Mr. Ricketts-Hagan said government’s immediate priority upon assuming office was to stabilise the economy before focusing on large-scale job creation.

“When we came to office, certain things had to be done first before you could do others. One of them was to stabilise the economy that had been put in a vegetative state. We had to get the economy back on track. That has been done. We are growing the economy, and the jobs will come as a result,” he said.

He stressed that the current administration had only been in office for about a year and a half, adding that economic recovery efforts are ongoing.

“This government has been in office for one year and about five or six months. Things are being done. The economy that will take eight years to restore has been fixed within a year,” he stated.

Mr. Ricketts-Hagan expressed confidence that job opportunities would emerge as economic growth continues.

“The jobs that you are talking about will come. People who are looking for jobs, especially our youth, will get jobs,” he said.

He also cautioned against politicising unemployment, arguing that the problem has developed over several years and requires collective responsibility to solve.

The Deputy Majority Leader further defended government’s record, insisting that interventions already underway will yield results over time.

“Let’s not make a play of this unemployment situation, which started about 10 years ago. If we go in half and half with policies, we will never achieve anything. Let’s be serious in this country and get our people to work,” he added.

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