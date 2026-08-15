Galamsey is becoming a national survival issue – Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has warned that illegal mining is becoming a serious threat to Ghana’s water bodies, vegetation and livelihoods.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday after voting in the NPP Eastern Regional Executives Elections at Asamankese, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the galamsey crisis had moved beyond partisan politics.

He expressed particular concern about the condition of the Birim River, describing it as a major water body in the Eastern Region.

According to him, rising turbidity levels in the river and the destruction of flora and fauna point to the worsening environmental impact of illegal mining.

He also linked the destruction to wider concerns about climate change, changing rainfall patterns and the sustainability of Ghana’s natural resources.

The Minority Chief Whip further raised concern about illegal mining activities allegedly taking place along sections of the Accra-Kumasi highway.

He described the situation as unprecedented and questioned why illegal miners appeared to be operating with what he termed “impunity.”

His comments come amid renewed national concerns over the impact of illegal mining on rivers, forest reserves, farmlands and communities.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the NPP had expected the government of President John Dramani Mahama to approach the environmental crisis differently, given the President’s previous experience in public service.

He said the situation had therefore become a source of disappointment for some Ghanaians who voted for a change in government.

The MP said galamsey would feature prominently in the NPP’s future political messaging, but stressed that the party would not manufacture issues for political campaigns.

Instead, he said the party’s agenda would be shaped by concerns raised by ordinary Ghanaians.

He identified environmental degradation, the cost of living, governance and corruption as some of the issues likely to dominate the political conversation ahead of the next elections.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh also questioned the government’s handling of corruption cases, particularly the use of nolle prosequi in cases involving persons accused of wrongdoing against the state.

He said the NPP would continue to scrutinise such developments as part of its assessment of the government’s record.

His comments come as the NPP works to rebuild its structures following its defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh acknowledged the party’s challenges in several constituencies, including some of its traditional strongholds.

He said the parliamentary group and grassroots supporters had begun discussions on how to strengthen the party ahead of the next electoral cycle.

He said the NPP’s objective was not only to increase its parliamentary numbers but also to reclaim constituencies lost in 2024.

For Mr Annoh-Dompreh, however, the galamsey crisis could remain one of the biggest issues in the political debate.

He maintained that the matter must not be reduced to an election slogan because of its direct implications for water security, agriculture, livelihoods, biodiversity and the environment.

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