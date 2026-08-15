Unauthorised drone flights banned at Manhyia Palace

Audio By Carbonatix
Manhyia Palace has banned the unauthorised operation of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles within the palace and its surrounding areas.
The directive, contained in a notice posted on the palace’s Facebook page on Saturday, August 15, takes immediate effect.
The palace said no drone or other aerial operation would be permitted within the designated area without prior and explicit authorisation from the palace or the relevant authorities.
It warned that any unauthorised drone flight would result in the confiscation of the equipment involved.
Operators who violate the directive could also face legal action, the palace cautioned.
The palace has therefore urged drone operators to obtain the necessary authorisation before conducting any aerial activity within the restricted area.
Latest Stories
-
Health Ministry reviews NDC manifesto commitments
27 minutes
-
Mfantsipim School @ 150 and Creech’s Mfantsipim Diaries: My First Shock
1 hour
-
Labour backs proposed IPEC but demands full involvement in pay reforms
2 hours
-
Ashaiman, parts of Accra to face 15-hour power outage Sunday
2 hours
-
Mohammed Baantima Samba retains NPP Northern Regional chairmanship
3 hours
-
Qatar denies capturing three Iranian pilots after downing fighter jets
4 hours
-
Jeff Konadu Addo retains NPP Eastern Regional chairmanship
4 hours
-
Peru cracks down on illegal gold mining in Amazon reserve with military show of force
5 hours
-
NPP polls: Makafui Woanya re-elected as Volta Regional Chairman
5 hours
-
NPP polls: List of newly elected NPP regional chairmen
5 hours
-
Eleven killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, authorities say
6 hours
-
MTN launches Bright Scholars Alumni Network to harness opportunity
6 hours
-
Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council demands apology from Akyemansa DCE over chieftaincy interference
6 hours
-
Rescuers search for survivors of powerful Indonesia earthquake
6 hours
-
Ghana Prisons Service on manhunt for 29-year-old escapee
6 hours