Unauthorised drone flights banned at Manhyia Palace

Manhyia Palace has banned the unauthorised operation of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles within the palace and its surrounding areas.

The directive, contained in a notice posted on the palace’s Facebook page on Saturday, August 15, takes immediate effect.

The palace said no drone or other aerial operation would be permitted within the designated area without prior and explicit authorisation from the palace or the relevant authorities.

It warned that any unauthorised drone flight would result in the confiscation of the equipment involved.

Operators who violate the directive could also face legal action, the palace cautioned.

The palace has therefore urged drone operators to obtain the necessary authorisation before conducting any aerial activity within the restricted area.

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