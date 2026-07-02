Gonja king calls for stronger collaboration with Asante Kingdom to promote peace and development

Photo credit: Manhyia Palace

The King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, has called for stronger collaboration between the Gonja and Asante kingdoms, saying their centuries-old relationship should be deepened to promote peace, preserve culture and improve the lives of their people.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the Yagbonwura said the visit reflected his desire to strengthen the historic ties between the two traditional kingdoms.

"This visit reflects my desire of promoting unity and stronger collaboration with the Ashanti Kingdom in keeping with our ancient kinship as 'ntafor'. We are deeply grateful to Your Royal Majesty and the people of Ashanteman for the warm reception and hospitality extended to us."

The visit coincided with the Awukudae Festival, one of the significant events on the Ashanti traditional calendar.

The Yagbonwura said traditional authorities have a responsibility to preserve customs and traditions, describing them as important to protecting Ghana's cultural heritage while supporting tourism and socio-economic development.

He also called on traditional leaders across Ghana to demonstrate the continued relevance of the chieftaincy institution.

"I therefore want to appeal to all Nananom in Ghana to take the opportunity to prove to sceptics that the chieftaincy institution is ready to take the appropriate steps to better the lot of its community members."

Describing the significance of the meeting, the Yagbonwura said it went beyond a ceremonial visit.

"Today's gathering is far more than a ceremonial visit. It is a reunion of two great Royal Houses whose destinies have been connected for more than three centuries."

He said the Gonja and Asante kingdoms had developed enduring ties through trade, diplomacy, scholarship and cultural exchange long before the creation of modern Ghana.

According to the speech read by Yapeiwura, A.B.T. Zakaria, trade routes linking Salaga, Kintampo, Techiman and Kumasi enabled the exchange of goods between the two kingdoms and strengthened relations between their people.

The Yagbonwura also acknowledged the impact of the transatlantic slave trade, describing it as a period of immense suffering.

He commended President John Dramani Mahama for leading calls for reparations for people in the African diaspora affected by the legacy of slavery.

The Gonja king said historical records also showed that Muslim scholars from the Gonja Kingdom had served in the Ashanti royal court, providing spiritual guidance and scholarship.

He said those exchanges reflected the trust and mutual respect that had existed between the two kingdoms for generations.

Turning to contemporary challenges facing traditional authorities, the Yagbonwura identified land disputes as a growing concern affecting many traditional areas.

He said such conflicts delay development, discourage investment and threaten social harmony, and urged the Gonja and Asante kingdoms to cooperate more closely in promoting peaceful approaches to resolving them.

"I believe that through dialogue, mediation, mutual respect, and adherence to customary laws, we can help reduce tensions and maintain peace within our traditional areas. Let us strengthen cooperation between our kingdoms so that together we can become stronger advocates for peace and stability throughout Ghana."

The Yagbonwura also highlighted succession disputes involving skins and stools as another challenge confronting the institution of chieftaincy.

He appealed to the Government of Ghana to increase support for the Regional Houses of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs to document customary laws and succession arrangements.

"Such support will significantly reduce succession disputes, promote orderly transitions, preserve our customs, and strengthen the institution of chieftaincy."

Otumfuo responds

Responding on behalf of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asante Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu III, described the Yagbonwura's visit as historic and said it had exceeded the expectations of Asanteman.

"Your coming has surprised Asanteman. You've done something remarkable beyond imagination. I hope Asanteman has received you very well. Otumfuo is grateful to you."

Daasebre Osei Bonsu III said the issues raised by the Yagbonwura, particularly those relating to chieftaincy and land administration, were matters the Asante Kingdom had been addressing.

"On chieftaincy issues, in Asanteman, we've implemented several interventions in addressing chieftaincy disputes."

He said, under the direction of the Asantehene, chieftaincy disputes were handled through traditional mechanisms instead of the courts.

"Per the directives of Otumfuo, chieftaincy disputes should not be taken to court for redress. We have ways of addressing them here."

He also said similar approaches had been adopted in resolving land disputes.

"When it comes to land disputes, similar interventions are helping such issues to be sent to court. Our land dispute settlement is very good. All the lands in Asanteman belong to Otumfuo... we've those with issues; we are looking at resolving it."

The Asante Mamponghene said the visit had reaffirmed the historical relationship between the Gonja and Asante kingdoms.

"Once you have come to show us respect, you've shown that we are all one... If we traced back to history, we and Gonjas are one."

He said the relationship between the two kingdoms would continue to grow.

"Asante's and Gonja's bond has begun, and it is not ending today... There is a lot to come."

Daasebre Osei Bonsu III also conveyed the Asantehene's appreciation for the visit and announced that the Asante Kingdom would pay a return visit to the Gonja Kingdom.

"Otumfuo says I should tell that, this greatest dignity you have shown us will not end today, we will also organize to come and visit you."

He said the meeting had demonstrated the role traditional leadership can play in promoting national unity.

"Today, two kingdoms have met to discuss friendship, unity, development, and Ghana's progress... Chieftaincy in Ghana is not about rush but rather unity. Unity that needs to transform the country."

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