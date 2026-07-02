Asantehene hosts Yagbonwura at Manhyia Palace

A rare display of royalty, culture and unity unfolded at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Wednesday when the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, warmly received the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I.

The high-profile visit, which coincided with the fifth Awukudae Festival, was marked by deep respect and traditional pageantry, as the two revered traditional leaders embraced in a powerful symbol of friendship and solidarity between the Asante and Gonja kingdoms.

During the colourful ceremony, the Yagbonwura presented Otumfuo with a rare and sacred elephant tusk, an artefact traditionally reserved for significant occasions, along with handwoven textiles, drinks and kola nuts.

The symbolic gift was widely seen as a reaffirmation of the strong historical and cultural bond between the two kingdoms.

Accompanied by a large delegation of over 100 dignitaries, divisional chiefs, elders, and queen mothers from Gonjaland, the Yagbonwura’s visit turned the Manhyia Palace into a vibrant meeting point of Ghana’s rich royal heritage.

In a significant development, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II announced his intention to pay a reciprocal visit to Gonjaland, further strengthening ties between the two traditional areas.

The warm engagement has been described as a shining example of unity, mutual respect, and the enduring role of traditional leadership in promoting peace and cultural harmony across Ghana.

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