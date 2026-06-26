Flooding in Ghana: Asantehene calls for engineering solutions

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has charged the College of Engineering and related departments of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), to come out with pragmatic strategies that will help the country find lasting solutions to the perennial flooding situation.

Delivering an address at the launch of the 75th Anniversary and Book on KNUST, the Asantehene acknowledged that the recurring floods had been characterised by poor waste management and inadequate public education on the subject matter.

“It is appropriate that technical expertise lead the way,” he emphasised.

The Asantehene said: “The KNUST as a premier science and technology institution that produces graduates equipped to tackle drainage design, urban planning, and waste disposal systems, you must find lasting solutions to these challenges.

“Engineers are well positioned to provide practical, location-specific guidance on waste management and disposal sites”, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, who is the Chancellor of the KNUST.”

The Otumfuo warned that Ghana risked being overwhelmed by floods if urgent actions were not taken immediately.

He said: “If it is still flooding and we still cannot control it, my engineers, please help me avert the situation.

“You should be able to tell us where to dump what and where because we train people on these things”.

The Chancellor highlighting the essence of the Anniversary launch of KNUST, commended the University’s growth and reaffirmed its importance to national development.

He paid tribute to the visionaries whose foresight led to the establishment of a university in Kumasi, noting that their dream had grown into a world-class institution advancing science, technology and innovation.

Describing the University as a globally respected institution, the Chancellor noted that, the school had consistently demonstrated the ability to adapt, innovate and lead in a rapidly changing world.

“The story of KNUST is a story of possibilities, a story of students, who arrived with dreams and departed with the capacity to change the world,” he said.

He also lauded the KNUST’s long-term strategic vision to advance research, embrace digital transformation, strengthen global partnerships and deepen its contribution to national development.

While celebrating the University’s achievements, he challenged KNUST to continue addressing pressing national issues through research and innovation, particularly in areas such as infrastructure development, environmental sustainability and technological advancement.

He urged: “As we celebrate 75 years of achievement, we must also prepare deliberately for the future.

We must continue to invest in infrastructure, strengthen research capacity, embrace digital transformation, and foster a culture of innovation.”

The Chancellor also encouraged students to pursue excellence with integrity and called on the alumni, the government, industry and development partners to deepen their support for the University’s next phase of growth.

The 75th anniversary is themed: “From Excellence to Eminence: 75 Years of KNUST.”

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