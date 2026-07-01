Photos: Ghana observes National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving with interfaith services

Ghana, on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, observed the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, with President John Dramani Mahama leading a nationwide call for moral renewal, unity, and responsible citizenship.

The national observance began with a Christian service at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra before an Islamic prayer service was held later in the day at the National Mosque in Kawukudi.

The initiative forms part of efforts to promote shared national values and encourage citizens to contribute to the country's development through integrity, discipline, and peaceful coexistence.

The event brought together government officials, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society organisations and citizens from across the country.

Held under the theme, "Resetting our values to build the Ghana we want," the observance focused on the need for personal transformation as the foundation for national progress.

The national observance was interspersed with musical performances and moments of worship. Popular Ghanaian Gospel musicians ministered in songs, leading the congregation in worship as participants joined in singing, dancing, and prayer throughout the service.

The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving was observed as an opportunity for Ghanaians of different faiths to offer thanks for the nation's peace and stability while renewing their commitment to the values considered essential for national development.

Below are some photos from the event:

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