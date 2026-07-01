Photos: Ghana observes National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving with interfaith services

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana, on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, observed the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, with President John Dramani Mahama leading a nationwide call for moral renewal, unity, and responsible citizenship.
The national observance began with a Christian service at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra before an Islamic prayer service was held later in the day at the National Mosque in Kawukudi.
The initiative forms part of efforts to promote shared national values and encourage citizens to contribute to the country's development through integrity, discipline, and peaceful coexistence.
The event brought together government officials, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society organisations and citizens from across the country.
Held under the theme, "Resetting our values to build the Ghana we want," the observance focused on the need for personal transformation as the foundation for national progress.
The national observance was interspersed with musical performances and moments of worship. Popular Ghanaian Gospel musicians ministered in songs, leading the congregation in worship as participants joined in singing, dancing, and prayer throughout the service.
The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving was observed as an opportunity for Ghanaians of different faiths to offer thanks for the nation's peace and stability while renewing their commitment to the values considered essential for national development.
Below are some photos from the event:
Latest Stories
-
Flood victims in Ayawaso Central receive relief from Qatar Charity and NADMO
10 minutes
-
Bawumia’s call for state of emergency over floods is justified – Manhyia South MP
16 minutes
-
Oppong Nkrumah says World Bank report clears NPP over GARID funds and blames fiscal restrictions for project delays
17 minutes
-
Adu-Boahene trial: Special operations claim was an afterthought; GH¢49.1m was for personal use – EOCO witness tells court
24 minutes
-
RFLD joins NAFASI Annual Consortium Meeting in Harare, reaffirming a three-year commitment to Africa’s digital civic space
42 minutes
-
Transport Minister promises official response to NPP’s concerns over refurbished locomotives
45 minutes
-
TIIP to drive value addition, investment and job creation – TDC Ghana MD
1 hour
-
GAMI Headmaster advocates regular educational excursions to strengthen practical learning
1 hour
-
Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz sympathises with victims of Accra floods
1 hour
-
CIMAG hails passage of Maritime and other Offences Act as boost for Ghana’s blue economy and maritime security
1 hour
-
GES suspends salary of interdicted Bole SHS teacher over alleged sexual misconduct
1 hour
-
Former Ghana U20 AFCON winner Ivan Anokye Mensah joins Spartak Trnava
1 hour
-
Selorm Dogbe seeks support as he eyes historic IFBB Championship in Spain
1 hour
-
Photos: Ghana observes National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving with interfaith services
1 hour
-
Over 3,000 flood victims in Ayawaso central receive relief items from NADMO, Qatar Charity
1 hour