Photos: Rescue operations continue at Avenor collapse site as death toll rises to three

Rescue teams continued clearing debris and searching for survivors at Avenor in Accra’s North Industrial Area after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed, trapping several people beneath heaps of concrete and twisted metal.

The building collapsed at about 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, prompting a large-scale emergency response involving personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces and other agencies.

Photos captured from the site by Myjoyonline's photo journalist Samuel Moore show excavators and other heavy-duty equipment being used to remove debris as rescue teams search sections of the collapsed structure believed to contain trapped victims. Emergency responders have maintained a heavy presence around the site as operations continue.

Rescue officials say several people have been pulled from the rubble and transported to health facilities for treatment, while search efforts continue for others who may still be trapped.

As of Monday morning, three deaths had been confirmed following the collapse, while authorities continue efforts to account for all persons believed to have been at the site before the incident.

The collapse occurred opposite the Ashfoam showroom and close to Melcom Plus in the Avenor area, drawing residents, workers and relatives to the scene as authorities cordoned off sections of the area to support rescue operations.

Authorities are yet to officially state the cause of the collapse. Investigations are expected after rescue operations are concluded.

Below are some photos from the site:

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