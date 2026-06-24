Three weeks after deadly collapse, unsafe Avenor building awaits demolition

Nearly three weeks after a building collapsed at North Industrial Area in Accra and claimed three lives, the adjoining structure deemed unsafe and earmarked for demolition, remains standing, raising fresh concerns about public safety and the pace of action by authorities.

The collapse, which occurred earlier this month, sparked calls for stricter enforcement of building regulations and prompted authorities to begin investigations into the cause of the disaster. At the time, emergency responders and officials warned that the remaining section of the structure was weak and at risk of further collapse.

Following the tragedy, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Dennis Nartey, indicated that efforts would continue to clear debris and secure the area.

"Now it's machine work. We want to continue collecting the debris so that tomorrow we can do the business centre and open up the place for business," he said during the rescue and recovery operations.

However, a visit to the site nearly three weeks later suggests that while significant portions of the debris have been removed, the building marked for demolition is still standing.

Reporting from the scene on Wednesday, June 24, JoyNews' Stephen Mensah described a site surrounded by barricades intended to keep the public at a safe distance from the structure.

"One of the notable features, once you get to the collapsed building site, will be the barricades. These barricades have surrounded the building that has been earmarked for demolition.

"You notice iron rods still sticking out of the building. Most of the rubble has been collected, but some rocks and debris remain at the site," he reported.

Mr Mensah further observed that commercial activities have resumed in the vicinity despite the looming danger posed by the unstable structure.

"One of the notable things is that businesses operating right behind the building are actively engaged in trading. You see people going about their normal activities as if everything is normal, even though the building has been earmarked for demolition," he noted.

Authorities have previously indicated that technical assessments and legal processes must be completed before the structure can be pulled down. The building remains under security watch while stakeholders await final approval for demolition.

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