Heavy rains leave Avenor roads in disrepair as commuters and motorists decry worsening conditions.

Motorists and commuters who use the Avenor stretch in North Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region are raising concerns over the deteriorating state of the road following recent heavy rains, saying the worsening conditions are making daily travel increasingly difficult.

A visit by MyJoyOnline to the area on Wednesday, July 1, revealed several sections of the road riddled with potholes and covered with stagnant water, forcing drivers to slow down, weave around damaged portions and, in some cases, drive close to the edge of the road to avoid waterlogged sections.

Some motorists were seen cautiously navigating through pools of water, uncertain of the depth of the potholes hidden beneath the surface.

Residents and road users say although parts of the road have been in poor condition for some time, the heavy rains experienced in recent days, particularly Monday's downpour, have significantly worsened the situation.

Many say they continue to use the route only because they have no practical alternative.

A commercial minibus (trotro) driver, Nkansah, who plies the Avenor-Circle route daily, said the road has become increasingly difficult to use.

"The road has been bad for some time, but after the rains it has become worse. The water covers the potholes, so you don't even know how deep they are until you drive into them. We have to slow down, and that affects our trips."

He said that avoiding the damaged portions is often impossible due to traffic and the volume of vehicles on the road.

"This is the route we use to Circle every day. We don't really have another option. We just have to be careful and hope we don't damage our vehicles."

A private motorist, who said he works at Melcom and regularly uses the road because of his location, described the daily commute as frustrating.

"I use this road almost every day because it is the most direct route for me. If there was another convenient option, I would gladly use it."

He added that Monday's rainfall exposed the extent of the road damage.

"The potholes were already there, but the rains made everything worse. When the road is flooded, you cannot tell where the potholes are. You just have to drive slowly and hope for the best."

Along the roadside, a livestock trader, Rabiu, said the poor condition of the road has affected movement in the area.

"When it rains, the whole place becomes muddy and vehicles move very slowly. Customers also find it difficult to walk around because of the water. We have been living with this for some time, but it seems to be getting worse."

The deteriorating road has become a source of concern for many who rely on the route daily, with road users calling for urgent repairs before the damage worsens, especially as the rainy season continues.

They fear that if no intervention is made soon, the condition of the road could pose greater risks to motorists, increase vehicle maintenance costs, and further inconvenience commuters who depend on the route for their daily activities.

Heavy rains leave Avenor roads in disrepair as commuters and motorists decry worsening conditions.

Motorists and commuters who use the Avenor stretch in North Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region are raising concerns over the deteriorating state of the road following recent heavy rains, saying the worsening conditions are making daily travel increasingly difficult.

A visit by MyJoyOnline to the area on Wednesday, July 1, revealed several sections of the road riddled with potholes and covered with stagnant water, forcing drivers to slow down, weave around damaged portions and, in some cases, drive close to the edge of the road to avoid waterlogged sections.

Some motorists were seen cautiously navigating through pools of water, uncertain of the depth of the potholes hidden beneath the surface.

Residents and road users say although parts of the road have been in poor condition for some time, the heavy rains experienced in recent days, particularly Monday's downpour, have significantly worsened the situation.

Many say they continue to use the route only because they have no practical alternative.

A commercial minibus (trotro) driver, who plies the Avenor-Circle route daily, said the road has become increasingly difficult to use.

"The road has been bad for some time, but after the rains it has become worse. The water covers the potholes, so you don't even know how deep they are until you drive into them. We have to slow down, and that affects our trips."

He said that avoiding the damaged portions is often impossible due to traffic and the volume of vehicles on the road.

"This is the route we use to Circle every day. We don't really have another option. We just have to be careful and hope we don't damage our vehicles."

A private motorist, who said he works at Melcom and regularly uses the road because of his location, described the daily commute as frustrating.

"I use this road almost every day because it is the most direct route for me. If there was another convenient option, I would gladly use it."

He added that Monday's rainfall exposed the extent of the road damage.

"The potholes were already there, but the rains made everything worse. When the road is flooded, you cannot tell where the potholes are. You just have to drive slowly and hope for the best."

Along the roadside, a livestock trader who sells goats and sheep said the poor condition of the road has affected movement in the area.

"When it rains, the whole place becomes muddy and vehicles move very slowly. Customers also find it difficult to walk around because of the water. We have been living with this for some time, but it seems to be getting worse."

The deteriorating road has become a source of concern for many who rely on the route daily, with road users calling for urgent repairs before the damage worsens, especially as the rainy season continues.

They fear that if no intervention is made soon, the condition of the road could pose greater risks to motorists, increase vehicle maintenance costs, and further inconvenience commuters who depend on the route for their daily activities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.