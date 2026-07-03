Flood-hit residents in Avenor struggle with sleepless nights, lack of basic support

Dozens of flood victims at Avenor in Accra are enduring harsh living conditions and sleepless nights days after Monday’s devastating floods, as many remain stranded in mud-filled homes without bedding, mosquito nets, food, or any meaningful relief support.

The victims, including women and children who lost virtually all their belongings in the disaster, say they have been left with no option but to sleep on rubber mats laid on cold floors while they struggle to clean up the mud and debris left behind by the floodwaters.

A visit by JoyNews' Naa Morkor to the area on Thursday night revealed the difficult reality facing affected families, many of whom say survival has become even harder in the aftermath of the floods.

One resident, speaking to JoyNews, said the condition of their room makes sleeping almost impossible.

“With the room conditions, we are not able to sleep as I said earlier on. There is mud inside the room, so you have to do proper cleaning before you can even sleep. And even when we are done, the room is so cold,” the resident said.

The victims say they escaped the flood with their lives but were unable to save most of their possessions because of the speed and intensity of the water.

“Since Monday, we’ve not received any form of help,” another resident lamented. “We’ve lost a lot of items. Looking at how it happened, you just can’t carry some things out. You can’t be like, ‘Let me take this thing.’ No. You just have to leave everything behind and run for your life.”

According to the residents, the floodwaters swept away beds, clothes, foodstuff, school materials and other household items, leaving families exposed and uncertain about how to rebuild.

Some of the victims said the disaster has not only displaced them but has also disrupted their livelihoods and their children’s education.

“For the kids, some of them have not gone to school,” one resident explained. “Their school uniform, their school bags, everything was soaked. I couldn’t raise anything.”

Parents say they are now forced to choose between finding food, replacing essential household items, and trying to get their children back to school.

The flood victims are appealing for immediate assistance from government, NADMO, benevolent individuals and corporate organisations, saying they urgently need food, bedding, mosquito nets, clothing, temporary shelter and support to clear damaged items from their homes.

“We’ve lost our bed, our clothes, foodstuff and other things. What I need right now is a bed and clothes,” one woman pleaded.

Others also called for support to secure safer accommodation and basic household items to help them restart their lives.

By late Thursday night, several affected residents were still outside their homes, uncertain about where they would sleep.

Standing in front of one of the affected houses, JoyNews’ Naa Morkor reported that the struggle for survival remains severe for many of the victims.

“It’s already past 11 p.m., and residents in this house are already outside thinking of where to sleep tonight,” she reported. “They tell me since Monday, life has not been easy at all. Where to sleep is a problem. What to eat is a bother to them. How to go back to work and resume normal life is nothing good to write home about. At this moment, they need help. That is their cry.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.