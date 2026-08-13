Farmer allegedly kills wife, dies by suicide in Bono Region 

Residents of Brodi, a farming community in the Tain District of the Bono Region, have been left in shock and mourning following the alleged murder of a 45-year-old woman by her husband, who later died by suicide.

According to information gathered, the suspect, popularly known as Kwabena Jack, believed to be in his 50s, allegedly attacked and killed his wife, Abena Donkor, while the couple were working on their farm on Monday, August 11, 2026.

Mr Kingsley Obah, Assembly Member for the Brodi Electoral Area, confirmed the incident to the GNA.

He explained that after news of the woman’s death spread through the community, residents launched a search for the suspect. His lifeless body was later discovered in a nearby bush on Tuesday, August 12, 2026.

Police have since conveyed both bodies to the Tain District Government Hospital, where they have been deposited for preservation and autopsy.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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