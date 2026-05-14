Medical practitioner warns of rising diabetes and hypertension deaths among women in Bono Region’s Nsoatre

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A medical practitioner at the Nsoatre Government Hospital has raised concern over the increasing number of women dying from diabetes and hypertension in Nsoatre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region, Adom News' Christian Ofori Kumah reported.
The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Gloria Asare, described the growing cases of the two non-communicable diseases among women as alarming and a major public health concern.
According to her, many women report late to health facilities after developing complications, making treatment more difficult and increasing the risk of death.
She attributed the trend to unhealthy lifestyles, poor dietary habits, stress, lack of regular exercise and failure to undertake routine medical check-ups.
Dr Asare disclosed that two out of every 20 women diagnosed with the conditions die from the diseases, stressing the urgent need for greater public awareness and early medical intervention.
She made the remarks during a programme organised by the Evelyn Akantoa Foundation to celebrate women in Nsoatre as part of its annual activities on Thursday, May 14.
Listen to Dr Gloria Asare
Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Evelyn Akantoah, encouraged women to have confidence in their abilities and pursue leadership opportunities.
She noted that although women continue to play vital roles in society, many still shy away from leadership positions due to fear, societal pressure and lack of support.
READ ALSO: Ghana Medical Trust Fund to invest in cancer research, equipment and specialist training
Mrs Akantoah also urged women to take advantage of the Affirmative Action Bill to advance their participation and representation in leadership and decision-making spaces.
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