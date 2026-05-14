Ghana Medical Trust Fund to invest in cancer research, equipment and specialist training

Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, says the Mahamacares initiative will extend beyond paying medical bills to include investments in medical research, healthcare infrastructure and specialist training.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Madam Darko-Opoku said the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in Ghana requires a broader healthcare response.

“We go further than that,” she said while explaining the mandate of the fund.

According to her, the programme will support the acquisition of specialised medical equipment needed for diagnosing and treating chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions.

“You simply will need CT scans, MRI, PET scans and all these things to diagnose them and understand exactly what kind of pathway they need so far as treatment is concerned,” she stated.

She added that investments in infrastructure would help health facilities provide specialised treatment for patients suffering from chronic illnesses.

Madam Darko-Opoku also stressed the need for research into the causes and spread of non-communicable diseases across communities.

“We need to research into why we are getting these numbers of deaths so far as NCDs are concerned,” she said.

She revealed that discussions had already begun with the University of Ghana on possible collaborations to support research efforts under the fund.

Beyond infrastructure and research, the Administrator said the Trust Fund would also prioritise the training of specialist healthcare professionals.

“You need specialist doctors that can take care of cancer patients, cardiovascular diseases, stroke and diabetes. You cannot simply say that any general practitioner will take care of them,” she noted.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund is part of government’s broader healthcare intervention targeting the rising incidence of chronic diseases in the country.

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