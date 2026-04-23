Akuapem Chief declares Ghana Medical Trust Fund and Free Primary Healthcare as lifesaving interventions that must never be scrapped

Paramount Chief of the Akuapem Traditional Area, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, has made a strong call for the protection of two of Ghana’s most significant healthcare interventions — the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and Free Primary Healthcare — describing them as lifesaving policies that must never be abandoned by any government.

Speaking during a visit to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, the Akuapemhene emphasised that both initiatives are critical pillars in strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system and should be safeguarded beyond political transitions.

He urged that they be entrenched in the country’s legal framework, ideally within the Constitution, to ensure continuity and stability in healthcare delivery.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund was established to provide financial support for the treatment of chronic non-communicable diseases, which account for nearly 45 per cent of all deaths in Ghana.

By complementing the National Health Insurance Scheme, the Fund covers high-cost treatments, advanced medical equipment and specialist care that are often beyond the reach of ordinary citizens. Its overarching goal is to ease the financial burden on families while improving access to critical, life-saving interventions.

Equally significant, the Free Primary Healthcare initiative focuses on delivering essential health services at no cost at the first point of contact.

By prioritising prevention, early diagnosis and timely treatment of common illnesses, the policy seeks to remove financial barriers and encourage early healthcare-seeking behaviour among Ghanaians.

“These are interventions that support and stabilise health systems globally,” the Akuapemhene noted, drawing parallels with established healthcare models in countries such as the United States.

He commended John Dramani Mahama for championing similar initiatives in Ghana and stressed the need for sustained public education and advocacy to protect them.

“I want to convey this message clearly — these interventions must be enshrined in Ghana’s Constitution so that no future government can dismantle them and disrupt our healthcare stability,” he asserted.

The Chief’s visit, accompanied by members of his royal household, went beyond official engagement. It was also a personal mission to check on one of his own, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, who serves as Administrator of the Fund.

He sought to understand her experience, the challenges faced, and to offer his encouragement and royal blessing.

His presence served as a strong endorsement of the Fund’s work, underscoring its growing impact across communities nationwide. Addressing the team, he urged them to remain steadfast in their mission and to continue serving with dedication, integrity and a deep sense of purpose.

In response, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku expressed profound gratitude for the Chief’s visit and support.

She described the gesture as both humbling and motivating, pledging to work diligently to make Okuapeman proud.

She also briefed the Chief and his entourage on the Fund’s mandate, highlighting the importance of nationwide support to sustain and expand its life-saving work.

The visit ultimately reinforced a broader national message — that healthcare interventions such as the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and Free Primary Healthcare are not merely policies, but essential lifelines whose continuity is vital to the well-being of all Ghanaians.

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