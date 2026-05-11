Ghana Medical Trust Fund eyes establishment of 3 more cancer treatment centres under long-term health strategy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund has announced plans to establish at least three comprehensive cancer centres across the country as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen oncology care and improve access to specialised treatment services.
Administrator of the Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, said the initiative forms part of a broader nationwide investment drive in health infrastructure and medical equipment aimed at addressing critical gaps in Ghana’s healthcare system.
Speaking during the Government Accountability Series, she explained that the vision is informed by existing challenges in cancer care delivery, including severe shortages in radiotherapy and diagnostic facilities.
She outlined plans for massive nationwide investment in health infrastructure and equipment, with the long-term goal of establishing comprehensive oncology and cancer centres across Ghana.
She further noted that it is the Fund’s vision to establish at least three comprehensive cancer centres capable of providing integrated diagnostics, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and advanced treatment options, including technologies such as Gamma Knife systems and state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. She added that the initiative will begin with Ridge Hospital as a pilot facility.
According to her, Ghana currently has only two radiotherapy machines in the public sector and one in the private sector, all located in Accra and Kumasi.
She explained that this limited capacity forces patients from other parts of the country to travel long distances for treatment, often facing waiting periods of between two and three months before receiving care.
Ms Darko-Opoku further revealed that the country also faces shortages of PET scanners, MRI machines and other specialised diagnostic technologies essential for effective cancer detection and treatment.
She said the project will begin with Ridge Hospital as a pilot centre before being expanded to other regions.
The proposed cancer centres are expected to significantly improve access to treatment, reduce delays in care, and ease the burden on patients who currently travel across regions for specialised oncology services.
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