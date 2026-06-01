Keegan reveals stage four cancer diagnosis

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Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan has revealed he has stage four cancer.
Stage four is the most advanced stage of cancer, and means the disease has spread to other parts of the body.
Keegan's family originally disclosed he was battling cancer in January, after the 75-year-old had "further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms" in hospital.
The football world has since rallied around the two-time European footballer of the year, who has been undergoing treatment in recent months.
In one of his first public appearances since the news, Keegan was handed an emotional standing ovation as he returned to Newcastle for a live event.
"I was in a car accident and, through that, I had to have an operation," the ex-Newcastle United forward and manager said on stage at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House.
"Whilst having the scan for the operation, they found out I had cancer. They said they had an absolute top doctor for fighting what you have got, which is stage four cancer.
"So I went to meet him. He's a Liverpool supporter so I knew I wouldn't walk alone.
"He said, 'Kevin, this new treatment, I've got a tremendous strike rate'. I said, 'What's your strike rate?' He said, '33%'. I thought it would be 80%, 90%. 33%!
"I'm still here at the moment."
Keegan enjoyed spells at Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle as a player during an illustrious career.
He later went on to have stints in charge of Newcastle, Fulham, England and Manchester City as a manager.
Keegan is one of the most transformational figures in Newcastle's history, the mastermind behind the Entertainers, who challenged for the Premier League title in 1996.
Such is his status, current head coach Eddie Howe even reached out to Keegan when he got the Newcastle job in 2021 to try and get the inside track on the club and the mindset he needed to succeed.
Howe has just endured a bruising league season after the Magpies slipped to 12th place in the Premier League table.
But Keegan is firmly behind the "first manager to win anything since most of us have been alive" after he lifted the League Cup last season.
An open invitation remains for Keegan to return to St James' Park and, though he was conscious of "intruding", the club legend reiterated he "wants to say goodbye" having not taken in a game at the stadium since winning his case for constructive dismissal following his departure in 2009.
However, he has no thirst for a statue to be placed outside the ground.
"You will have to wait until I die, I'm afraid," he added.
"I'm not against the statues that are outside at all, but it's not something that really means that much to me.
"My statue is the way you receive me."
In a statement, Newcastle sent their "heartfelt support" and "warmest wishes" to Keegan and his family following his diagnosis.
"Kevin holds a unique and cherished place in the history of Newcastle United, and in the hearts of our supporters," it read.
"His passion, leadership and connection to the club and city have shaped some of our most memorable moments.
"Everyone at the club is behind Kevin and sends strength and best wishes to him and his family for the journey ahead.
"Kevin will always be warmly welcomed at St James' Park and we hope to see him again soon."
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