Remand order against me ‘surprising, bad but not political’ – Abronye

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has expressed surprise over a court decision that led to his remand in the custody of the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI), arguing that he was not allowed to respond to concerns that informed the ruling.

Speaking after appearing in court on Monday, June 1, Mr Baffoe questioned the basis upon which the court concluded that he was likely to commit further offences if granted bail, describing the decision as one of the most troubling rulings he had encountered in his legal battle.

According to him, while the granting or refusal of bail remains a discretionary power of the court, such discretion must be exercised in accordance with established legal principles and the facts before the court.

"Refusal or the grant of bail is at the discretion of the court. But that discretionary power ought to be exercised in accordance with laid-down principles," he stated.

Video Credit: The 1957 News

Mr Baffoe explained that he was particularly surprised by the court's conclusion that his release on bail could result in further offences being committed.

"Looking at the decision of the court, I was very surprised to the extent that the judge would conclude that if I am admitted to bail, I will commit further offences," he said.

He argued that even if there had been evidence before the court to support such a conclusion, he should have been afforded the opportunity to respond before a determination was made.

"I don't know the evidence before him [judge] at that time, but even let's assume that there was some evidence before him. He could have afforded me the opportunity to respond, but the judge did not give me that opportunity," he stated.

Mr Baffoe noted that following the remand order, his legal team proceeded to the High Court to challenge the decision through a fresh bail application.

"And then my lawyers applied for a bail application at the High Court, and then the bail was granted," he explained.

He indicated that proceedings on the latest court appearance centred on an application relating to the bail conditions imposed by the court.

"So the business for today was to apply for variation of the bail conditions and then the matter has been adjourned to tomorrow. So we'll be back tomorrow," he said.

Previous Court Proceedings

Touching on issues surrounding his earlier absence from the jurisdiction, Mr Baffoe maintained that the trial judge was fully aware of his health condition and had been duly informed upon his return to Ghana.

According to him, after returning from an overseas trip, he and his legal team officially informed the court of his availability to continue participating in proceedings involving a case in which the Inspector General of Police is the complainant.

"Actually, the judge himself who remanded me is fully aware that I am not well. Because when I travelled outside last time and came back, we went to the court and informed the judge that I'm back to face the case between myself and the Inspector General of Police who is the complainant in the case," he stated.

He therefore maintained that the court was aware of his status and willingness to participate in the judicial process.

Seeking Reversal

While stopping short of attributing political motives to the ruling, the outspoken NPP executive described the decision as a poor judicial outcome that ought to be corrected through the legal process.

"I will not say that the ruling that landed me in BNI custody, I will not say that it's a political ruling. But once we are still fighting to have that decision set aside, I think it's one of the bad decisions in our judicial record," he stated.

Mr Baffoe disclosed that his lawyers were actively pursuing legal remedies aimed at overturning the decision.

"So my lawyers are in the process of trying to make sure that that bad decision will be reversed in the near future," he added.

Background

Mr Baffoe, one of the most prominent regional executives of the NPP, has in recent years been involved in several legal disputes arising from public statements and political commentary.

His latest court appearance follows legal proceedings linked to a case in which the Inspector General of Police is cited as the complainant.

The matter has attracted considerable public attention because of Mr Baffoe's high-profile role within the opposition NPP and his frequent participation in national political debates.

The court is expected to continue hearing the matter following its adjournment, while his legal team pursues efforts to review and vary aspects of the bail arrangements granted by the High Court.

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