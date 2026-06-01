Upcoming NPP Primary: Asante Akyem South Youth urge Eric Amofa to contest

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A coalition of youth groups in the Asante Akyem South Constituency has urged NPP stalwart Eric Amofa to contest the NPP parliamentary primary.
A statement signed by the group’s spokesperson, Dr. Clement Ofosuhene, described Mr. Amofa as a visionary and youth-focused leader.
To them, their choice for parliamentary candidate has demonstrated “a strong passion for human empowerment, education, and community development.”
According to the statement, Mr. Amofa’s devotion of resources to training the youth in various skills is commendable.
“Mr. Eric Amofa, Founder and CEO of the EKAJ Educational Fund, has consistently championed education and youth development through practical interventions that improve livelihoods and expand opportunities for young people,” the statement read.
According to the release, the initiative to train the youth in technical and vocational skills is giving a lifeline to young people in the area.
In the statement, the youth groups expressed confidence that his leadership would bring renewed energy, progress, and opportunity to the constituency.
They also pledged to support his political ambition and mobilise backing across Asante Akyem South if he accepts the call to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries.
About EKAJ Foundation
The EKAJ Educational Fund was established in 2023 by Mr. Eric Amofa with seed capital of GHS100,000 to create equitable educational opportunities for brilliant but needy youth in Asante Akyem and Ghana at large.
The Fund has so far provided financial sponsorship for 15 senior high school students and 10 tertiary students, according to the Founder.
It has also distributed 5,000 exercise books to needy students in all 10 SHSs in Asante Akyem South, 50 bags of cement to Dampong Jubilee SHS for the construction of a girls’ hostel, five ceiling fans to Kyempo Faith JHS, GHS5,000 and 20 study desks to Banso Presby SHS, and provided start-up tools and funding for apprenticeships for persons with disabilities (PWDs), among others.
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