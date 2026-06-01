ZondaTec boosts Tema Police operations with GWM POER pickup donation

Audio By Carbonatix
Zonda Tec Ghana has handed over a brand-new GWM POER pickup truck to the Tema Regional Police Command, in a move aimed at boosting law enforcement mobility across one of Ghana’s busiest policing districts.
The donation is part of what Zonda calls its “Supporting Public Service, Strengthening Communities” initiative, which sits under the firm’s broader “Built in Ghana, Building Ghana” agenda.
Speaking on the sidelines of the handover, on Friday 29 May 2026, Zonda Tec Ghana CEO Yang Yang framed the gesture as a private-sector push for public safety.
“At Zonda, we always say safety first,” Yang said. “Safety is not only production or operation safety but environmental and societal safety. That is why we are supporting the Tema Police command with this pickup — because they are safeguarding us.”
The company believes that strong institutions require strong partnerships between the private sector and public service organizations. By improving police mobility and operational efficiency, Zonda says it is contributing to safer communities and stronger public service delivery nationwide.
The donated vehicle is the GWM POER, a premium pickup that Zonda says is specifically engineered for African roads, demanding terrain, and heavy-duty operational requirements.
The POER is available in both manual and automatic variants, offering flexibility for institutions, fleet operators, and government agencies.
Tema Regional Police Commander DCOP Eric Asamoah Asiedu welcomed the donation, saying it would directly improve response times and field operations.
“This support will enhance our mobility and operational efficiency,” DCOP Asiedu said and added “We are deeply grateful.”
Beyond policing: A vehicle for multiple sectors
According to Zonda, the GWM POER has become one of Africa’s fastest-growing pickup platforms due to its durability, technology, comfort, and affordability. Beyond security services, the vehicle is used in mining, construction, agriculture, oil and gas, telecommunications, emergency response, logistics, and NGOs — all sectors where reliability and uptime are critical.
Zonda Tec Ghana, which operates local assembly facilities, says its mission is to create jobs, support local industry, and deliver vehicles specifically suited for African conditions — including heat, dust, heavy usage, and remote locations.
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