Joy FM to roll out Father’s Day Safari Escape on June 20 and 21

Audio By Carbonatix
Joy FM is set to host the Joy Safari Escape, a weekend event designed to celebrate fathers and father figures with a blend of relaxation, entertainment and adventure.
The getaway, scheduled for Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21, will take participants to Aqua Safari for a range of recreational activities and luxury experiences.
Activities will begin with breakfast from Safari Homes before patrons embark on river tours, boat cruises and eco park tours to explore wildlife at the facility.
Participants will also get the chance to engage in swimming, archery and lawn tennis, while feeding sessions involving fish, tortoises and monitor lizards are expected to form part of the experience.
Guests will enjoy lunch and dinner buffets during the trip, followed by a special island party featuring live band performances and DJ mixes before an overnight stay at Aqua Safari.
The second day of the event will continue with breakfast and a safari tour aimed at giving patrons a closer experience with nature and wildlife.
There will also be activities for children, allowing families to take part in the Father’s Day celebration together. This event follows a similar Mother’s Day-themed experience organised earlier this year.
Interested patrons can contact Lois on 0531003813 via call or WhatsApp for enquiries and reservations.
The JOY Safari Escape is in collaboration with JoyNews, Joy Prime and Hitz FM.
Latest Stories
-
No African country can navigate today’s global challenges in isolation – Mahama
42 seconds
-
Photos: PSG fans celebrate as Asempa FM UCL Fun Day ends in exciting fashion
7 minutes
-
Ghana pursuing pragmatic foreign policy, not ideological alliances – Mahama
20 minutes
-
“Trials have tested me, NPP has trusted me, I am here to deliver” – Chairman Wontumi tells delegates
34 minutes
-
NHIS registers 1.48 million subscribers in Ashanti Region during King’s Month campaign
40 minutes
-
2 suspected robbers arrested in Upper West, stolen motorbike recovered
40 minutes
-
Republic Bank brings clean water to Pwalugu, Dingoni with mechanized borehole projects
41 minutes
-
IMANI PULSE: Ghana’s Political conversation is shifting from personalities to performance
44 minutes
-
Cabinet gives green light for MMDCEs to be elected; amendments to be laid in Parliament before end of 2026
46 minutes
-
Luv/Nhyira FM thrill football fans with ‘Rep your Jersey’ UEFA Champions League Final experience
53 minutes
-
Religious leaders warn against politicisation of prophecy
1 hour
-
NPP petitions Chief Justice for removal of Circuit Court Judge over Abronye’s case
1 hour
-
Rotary Club of Kumasi East supplies Psychiatric medication to KATH to improve mental health service
1 hour
-
20% fare hike illegal; disregard any increment – Transport operators
1 hour
-
Joy FM to roll out Father’s Day Safari Escape on June 20 and 21
1 hour