Joy FM to roll out Father’s Day Safari Escape on June 20 and 21

Joy FM is set to host the Joy Safari Escape, a weekend event designed to celebrate fathers and father figures with a blend of relaxation, entertainment and adventure.

The getaway, scheduled for Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21, will take participants to Aqua Safari for a range of recreational activities and luxury experiences.

Activities will begin with breakfast from Safari Homes before patrons embark on river tours, boat cruises and eco park tours to explore wildlife at the facility.

Participants will also get the chance to engage in swimming, archery and lawn tennis, while feeding sessions involving fish, tortoises and monitor lizards are expected to form part of the experience.

Guests will enjoy lunch and dinner buffets during the trip, followed by a special island party featuring live band performances and DJ mixes before an overnight stay at Aqua Safari.

The second day of the event will continue with breakfast and a safari tour aimed at giving patrons a closer experience with nature and wildlife.

There will also be activities for children, allowing families to take part in the Father’s Day celebration together. This event follows a similar Mother’s Day-themed experience organised earlier this year.

Interested patrons can contact Lois on 0531003813 via call or WhatsApp for enquiries and reservations.

The JOY Safari Escape is in collaboration with JoyNews, Joy Prime and Hitz FM.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.