Events

What to expect at Joy FM’s ‘Mummy’s Day Out’ on May 9

Source: Kwame Dadzie  
  5 May 2026 1:16pm
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Joy FM is set to host the 2026 edition of its flagship Mother’s Day experience, Mummy’s Day Out, on Saturday, May 9, 2026, offering a curated getaway to celebrate mothers with relaxation, adventure and entertainment.

The event will take place at The Crown Forest, with packages priced at GH₵800 for single and GH₵1,500 for double occupancy.

This year’s outing is designed to give mothers a memorable break, combining leisure activities with a family-friendly atmosphere. Participants will enjoy experiences such as paddle boating, horseback riding, quad biking and a guided safari, alongside games and competitions with prizes.

Guests will also have the opportunity to see the famed Ogyafokwa crocodile, described as a revered protector, as part of the experience.

The Crown Forest, known for its serene natural setting and eco-luxury appeal, offers a blend of modern comfort and outdoor adventure.

The facility features lush greenery, water bodies for recreational activities, accommodation spaces, and areas tailored for events and group experiences, making it a preferred destination for getaways and retreats.

In addition to the activities, there will be a variety of local dishes, refreshing drinks and live music from the Adwenkoro Band to enhance the day’s entertainment.

There will be transportation to and from the venue, with breakfast served before departure. Children will also have access to dedicated games and activities.

Interested participants should secure their slots via MoMo on 0593038832, while enquiries can be directed to Lois on 0591709309.

The Joy FM Mummy’s Day Out trip is supported by Crown Forest, Achimota Retail Centre, Shik Collection and KlevaKinky.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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