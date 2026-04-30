Treat her like a queen with Joy FM’s ‘Mum’s Day Out’ experience

Mothers across the world will be celebrated on Sunday, May 10, in recognition of their immense contribution to society.

To mark the occasion, your superstation, Joy FM, is rolling out a special experience dubbed Mum’s Day Out.

The initiative promises a refreshing escape filled with fun, relaxation and adventure for selected mothers. As part of the package, lucky participants will enjoy a memorable outing at Crown Forest Resort.

Head of Sales and Marketing, Max Fugar, shared details of the event.

“This week we have Mother's Day out. That’s been organised by Joy FM. So it’s called Joy FM mothers Day out. We’re sending lucky mothers to Crown Forest Resort in Gomoa, Central Region.

"So we’re giving people the opportunity to take their mothers there. It’s mothers day, just take your mother out and let her have fun.”

Listeners are encouraged to take part in the initiative and give their mothers a well-deserved treat.

As the countdown to Mother’s Day builds, many have been sharing heartfelt stories about their bond with their mothers.

One individual described his mother as his closest ally.

“My mom is more like my partner in crime. When I need something from my dad, and u speak to her. It’s rest assured I am getting it. So I’m very close to mom. Being with my mum for a day, it will get annoying at a point.

"But we talk more about life and try to tease her once in a while, and my best part is being in the kitchen with her. I will get to steal meat and other things from the soup”.

Another shared a deep friendship with his mother.

We chat, have fun, share stories together, and a whole lot more. My mom and I are like best friends because we talk a lot. I don’t have a best friend. My mom is my best friend. So I share all secrets with my mom”.

A third also expressed strong affection.

“I was with her this morning before leaving for work. We spoke the whole night, even this morning. So i would say my mom is somebody I really love and she means so much to me. My relationship with my mom is above the moon”.

The Mum’s Day Out event comes off on Sunday, May 10, with a lineup of exciting activities designed to celebrate and honour mothers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.