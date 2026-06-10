Agenda 111 hospitals ready for operationalisation; gov’t must act – Dr Nsiah-Asare

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has dismissed suggestions that the previous administration neglected existing health facilities in favour of Agenda 111, insisting that many of the newly constructed hospitals are ready to begin operations.
Responding to claims that resources should have been used to complete projects such as the Afari Military Hospital and Sewua Regional Hospital instead of launching Agenda 111, Dr. Nsiah-Asare argued that the programme was a strategic intervention aimed at addressing longstanding gaps in healthcare infrastructure across the country.
Speaking on JoyNews The Pulse on Wednesday, he said the Agenda 111 initiative was financed through a combination of COVID-19 funds and petroleum revenues allocated through the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA), rather than through borrowing.
He noted that the programme was designed to provide district hospitals in underserved areas, regional hospitals in the newly created regions, and specialised psychiatric facilities to improve access to healthcare nationwide.
Dr Nsiah-Asare further stated that "some Agenda 111 hospitals have already been completed and commissioned, with medical equipment installed and facilities awaiting operationalisation."
“The hospitals are there. The equipment has been installed and tested. If the government says there are over 100,000 health workers yet to be employed, then they should recruit some of them and operationalise these facilities,” he argued.
He maintained that Agenda 111 remains one of the most significant healthcare infrastructure projects undertaken in the country and said the focus should now be on ensuring completed hospitals become fully functional to serve the public.
Dr Nsiah-Asare's comments come amid renewed debate over the state of health infrastructure in the Ashanti Region, including calls for the immediate operationalisation of the Afari Military Hospital and the Sewua Regional Hospital.
Latest Stories
-
NLA staff threaten industrial action over working conditions and salary dispute
2 minutes
-
NDC government has lost control – Afenyo-Markin
14 minutes
-
Teachers under siege: The growing crisis of indiscipline and violence in Ghanaian pre-tertiary schools
32 minutes
-
Tony’s Open Chain steps up child labour interventions in Ghana’s cocoa communities
36 minutes
-
Missing newborn sparks tension at Salaga Hospital as police detain nurse
45 minutes
-
Minority demands report of anti-flood taskforce for Parliamentary scrutiny
54 minutes
-
GH¢50m recapitalisation: Microfinance Companies plead for more time as Dec. 2026 deadline looms
1 hour
-
Agenda 111 hospitals ready for operationalisation; gov’t must act – Dr Nsiah-Asare
1 hour
-
We couldn’t complete Afari Military Hospital due to contractual dispute – Ayew Afriyie
1 hour
-
Built environment professionals call for metropolitan governance reforms to address Ghana’s urban challenges
1 hour
-
NLA staff give management 14 days to resolve grievances or face strike
2 hours
-
Previous gov’t prioritised Agenda 111 over completion of Afari, Sewua Hospitals – Health Committee Chair
2 hours
-
Stock market jitters remain amid tech fears and renewed Middle East attacks
2 hours
-
GPCC urges Parliament to restore original Anti-Gay Bill
2 hours
-
Two women petition Mahama to sack Ashanti Regional Minister over sexually offensive post targeting Akosua Manu
2 hours