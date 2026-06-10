Two women petition Mahama to sack Ashanti Regional Minister over sexually offensive post targeting Akosua Manu

Two Ghanaian citizens have submitted a formal petition to the Presidency calling for the dismissal or reprimand of Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, over a sexually offensive and gender-demeaning post published on his Facebook timeline and directed at a former public official.

The petition, jointly authored by Madam Barbara Twum of the Ashanti Region and Madam Jennifer Owusu of the Greater Accra Region, was submitted to the Executive Secretary at the Office of the President, Jubilee House, on June 9, 2026, and addressed to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama.

According to the petition, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Dr Amoakohene published a post on his personal Facebook page directed at Miss Akosua Manu, the former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) of Ghana.

The post, described in the petition as a crude, sexually suggestive, and gender-demeaning statement, was subsequently circulated across social media platforms.

A screenshot of the post is attached to the petition as Exhibit A

The petitioners describe the statement as constituting sexual harassment, gender-based denigration, and misogynistic conduct of the gravest kind, and argue that its publication on a public platform by a sitting Regional Minister amplified its harm and exposed the victim to public ridicule and humiliation.

Petition invokes the Presidential Code of Conduct and Ethics (2025)

The petition is brought under Section 6 of the Presidential Code of Conduct and Ethics (2025), launched by President Mahama on May 5, 2025, which vests in the President the authority to receive and act upon petitions alleging breaches by political appointees and to impose disciplinary measures, including reprimand, suspension, or termination of appointment.

The petition is brought under Section 6 of the Presidential Code of Conduct and Ethics (2025), launched by President Mahama on May 5, 2025, which vests in the President the authority to receive and act upon petitions alleging breaches by political appointees and to impose disciplinary measures, including reprimand, suspension, or termination of appointment.

The petitioners identify seven specific breaches of the Code by Dr Amoakohene, spanning provisions on civility and restraint, dignity and respect, safe and respectful conduct, integrity and public confidence, comportment befitting public trust, upholding government dignity, and discipline and professionalism.

Constitutional grounds cited

On the constitutional dimension, the petition argues that the conduct is inconsistent with Article 17(2) of the 1992 Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of gender, and Article 35(5)(b), which mandates the State to ensure the full integration of women into national development.

The petitioners contend that a minister who sexually degrades a woman in public actively undermines this constitutional mandate.

Reliefs sought

In terms of relief, the petitioners are asking the President to place a formal written reprimand on the official record of Dr Frank Amoakohene, and to consider the outright termination of his appointment, having regard to what they describe as the sexual and degrading nature of the statement.

"Considering the gravity of the Offending Statement… and the multiple and serious breaches of the Presidential Code of Conduct and Ethics (2025) established herein, we respectfully urge Your Excellency to exercise the authority vested in you under Section 6 of the Code," the petition states.

Civil Society Reaction

The controversy has already drawn condemnation from civil society.

The Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCED) has strongly criticised the remarks, describing them as "sexually suggestive, demeaning, and misogynistic".

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Esther Tawiah, GenCED said such comments contribute to a hostile political environment and discourage women from actively participating in public discourse.

"Women in public life continue to experience discrimination, character attacks and gender-based abuse that undermine their ability to contribute meaningfully to national development," the organisation said.

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