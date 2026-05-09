National | Photo Story

Joy FM Mummy’s Day Out: Patrons welcomed with fresh coconut juice at Crown Forest

Source: Clara Seshie  
  9 May 2026 12:35pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The smiles just began the moment patrons arrived at the serene Crown Forest for Joy FM’s Mummy’s Day Out event.

Patrons were warmly welcomed with refreshing fresh coconut juice, setting the perfect tone for a day dedicated to relaxation, fun, and celebration.

From cheerful greetings to the calm outdoor atmosphere, the excitement was already building as mothers and families settled in for what promises to be a memorable experience.

The mothers were subsequently received at Crown Forest's Bon Hotels before they were dispatched to engage in their various activities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group