Joy FM Mummy’s Day Out: Patrons welcomed with fresh coconut juice at Crown Forest

Audio By Carbonatix
The smiles just began the moment patrons arrived at the serene Crown Forest for Joy FM’s Mummy’s Day Out event.
Patrons were warmly welcomed with refreshing fresh coconut juice, setting the perfect tone for a day dedicated to relaxation, fun, and celebration.
From cheerful greetings to the calm outdoor atmosphere, the excitement was already building as mothers and families settled in for what promises to be a memorable experience.
The mothers were subsequently received at Crown Forest's Bon Hotels before they were dispatched to engage in their various activities.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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