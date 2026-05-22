Albert Teye wins Kia Ghana World Cup contest grand prize on Joy FM

Businessman Albert Teye has emerged as the winner of the Kia Ghana World Cup call-in contest held live at the Joy FM studios in Accra, earning a fully sponsored trip to watch the Ghana Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in either Canada or the United States.

The grand finale, held on Thursday, brought together four weekly winners who had qualified over the past month through a series of football-themed quizzes organised by Rana Motors, distributors of Kia vehicles in Ghana.

Mr Teye, an Accra resident, secured victory after a highly competitive final round in which three contestants finished level on points and advanced to a series of tie-breaker questions.

As the winner of the competition, he will enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to either Boston, Toronto or Philadelphia to watch the Black Stars live during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The prize package includes visa processing, accommodation, return airfare and match tickets.

The competition formed part of Kia Ghana’s wider FIFA World Cup campaign aimed at bringing the excitement of the global tournament closer to Ghanaian football fans ahead of the 2026 competition.

With Kia serving as a global partner of the FIFA World Cup, Rana Motors launched the local campaign to tap into Ghana’s strong football culture and the growing enthusiasm surrounding the Black Stars and the tournament.

Through the Joy FM activation, listeners participated in weekly football and Kia-related quizzes for opportunities to win branded souvenirs and qualify for the grand finale.

Speaking after his victory, Mr Teye expressed appreciation to the management of Rana Motors and Kia Ghana for creating the opportunity for the public to participate in the competition.

He also congratulated the other finalists — Ms Portia, Mr Foli Elikplim and Mr Kwasi Acheampong — who each received Kia-branded packages in recognition of their participation and performance throughout the contest.

Rana Motors’ World Cup campaign also includes a separate promotion for customers who purchase a Kia Sportage during the campaign period. Buyers stand the chance of winning one of five additional fully sponsored trips to Canada or the United States to watch the Black Stars live at the tournament.

The winners of the Kia Sportage promotion are expected to be selected through a live draw in partnership with the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

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