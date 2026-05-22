Transport Minister urges Metro Mass Transit to strengthen internal capacity for fleet expansion

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has called for stronger internal systems and improved operational efficiency at Metro Mass Transit, urging the company to build the capacity to expand its fleet without excessive dependence on government support.

Speaking at the Metro Mass Transit head office during the commissioning of a new fleet of buses, the Minister said the introduction of 100 buses should mark the beginning of a broader transformation within the state transport company rather than being viewed as an end in itself.

He stressed the need for the company to strengthen its internal structures, improve staff welfare and empower drivers and technical personnel to maximise the use of existing buses while generating resources for future growth.

Mr Nikpe cautioned against a situation where the company continually relies on government or external partnerships to acquire additional buses instead of developing its own operational capacity.

“We would not like a situation where you are given 100 buses, and you cannot work internally to bring in another 100 or 200, but wait for government or private partnerships at all times,” he stated.

According to the Minister, the long-term goal is to build a self-sustaining public transport system capable of leveraging its own resources within the next two to three years to expand operations and improve service delivery nationwide.

He assured the company that the government would continue to provide guidance and support, including helping to bridge institutional gaps between the Presidency and transport agencies to ensure effective policy implementation.

Mr Nikpe also commended workers across the transport sector for their dedication and described ongoing reforms as essential to modernising Ghana’s public transport system.

He further expressed appreciation for the Vice President’s engagements with transport agencies, noting that the visits had boosted morale and strengthened collaboration within the sector.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a reliable, efficient and sustainable transport network capable of serving commuters, traders, students and the wider economy.

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