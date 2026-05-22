KN Foundation, partners donate GHC20,000 and items to Nsawam Prison inmates

Audio By Carbonatix
The KN Foundation, in partnership with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), the Ghana Football Association and the Joana Gyan Cudjoe Foundation, has donated GHC20,000 and assorted items to inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.
The outreach programme, led by former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi, brought together football legends, administrators, musicians and corporate partners to support inmates through donations, health screening and recreational activities.
The items donated included bags of rice, cartons of bottled water, footballs, jerseys, bibs, tracksuits and other sporting equipment for the prison’s football teams.
Former Black Stars captain Abedi Ayew Pele, Anthony Baffoe, Yussif Chibsah, Augustine Ahinful, David Accam and Abdul Majeed Waris were among the football personalities present at the event.
Ghana Football Association president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku also attended alongside Dreams FC president Mohammed Jiji Alifoe, Ghana League Clubs Association chairman John Ansah and veteran coach Abdul Karim Zito.
The event also featured health screening exercises and National Health Insurance Scheme registration and renewal for inmates.
Musicians including D Cryme, Stay Jay and Pataapa entertained inmates during the programme.
Speaking at the event, Kwesi Nyantakyi encouraged inmates to remain hopeful and positive about life after prison while using football and social engagement as tools for rehabilitation and inspiration.
"Under normal circumstances, we would not be here because this is a security facility. But we came here to fraternise with our brothers and sisters who are unfortunately serving various terms of sentences or jail terms here.
"And we came here to give them hope and to reassure them that they are part and parcel of the larger society, and that their stay here is just for a short while.
"The rules and regulations governing our society require that when there is one infraction or the other, you have to come here and spend some time. But it doesn't mean you'll be here for the rest of your life.
"Even if you are here on death sentence or life imprisonment, have hope that one day you'll come out. The most important thing is that you will reform within the four corners of this facility."
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