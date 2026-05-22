Dr Gideon Boako predicts an increase in bank charges from June 4

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Tano North and Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Gideon Boako, has claimed that bank charges in Ghana are expected to increase from June 4, following recent developments within the country’s banking sector.
In a social media post shared on Friday, May 22, Dr Boako suggested that ongoing financial and regulatory adjustments within the banking industry would soon have direct implications for customers.
“And oh, know also that bank charges are going to go up from 4th June,” he wrote.
The lawmaker, who has recently commented on Bank of Ghana policy decisions and the Cash Reserve Ratio framework, hinted that his latest prediction is based on broader financial sector trends and internal market developments.
He ended the post with the statement: “I observe in whole and analyse in whole.”
Dr Boako’s latest comments come amid ongoing discussions on monetary policy adjustments, banking sector reforms, and the impact of regulatory decisions on financial institutions and customers across the country.
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