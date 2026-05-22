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GNFS averts disaster after diesel tanker crash on Konongo-Accra Highway

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  22 May 2026 1:01pm
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Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Command averted a potential disaster after a fuel tanker carrying 54,000 litres of diesel crashed and spilled its contents along the Konongo-Accra Highway.

According to a statement issued on Friday, May 22, by the GNFS Ashanti Region Public Relations Office, the incident occurred at Odumasi Three Lane on Tuesday, May 19, when a Shacman tanker with registration number GE 1337-18 was involved in an accident, causing the tanker to become partially damaged and spill diesel onto the road.

The statement said firefighters responded swiftly to the emergency and, upon arrival at the scene, discovered that one male victim had already been rescued by bystanders and taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“The crew quickly deployed water and foam concentrate to blanket the spilled fuel and eliminate the risk of an explosion or fire outbreak,” the statement noted.

The intervention by the fire officers also led to the salvage of approximately 18,000 litres of diesel from the damaged tanker.

The GNFS said no fatalities were recorded in the incident, adding that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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