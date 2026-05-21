GNFS contains domestic fire outbreak at Salaga

Firefighters in the Savannah Region have successfully contained a domestic fire outbreak at Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality following a swift emergency response on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Salaga Fire Station received a distress call at 10:45 hours reporting a fire at the residence of Mr Faridu, popularly known as “Dadie”, at Power House, a suburb of Salaga.

A five-member fire crew was immediately dispatched to the scene and arrived within minutes.

The firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control before fully extinguishing it, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby properties.

Although several personal belongings and stored food items, including cassava, maize and yam, were destroyed in the fire, no casualties were recorded. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the authorities.

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