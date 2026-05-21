Police arrest woman over alleged threats against President Mahama in viral TikTok videos

The Inspector-General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) has arrested a woman identified as Mahama Aminat, also known as Akosua Serwaa Minat, over alleged threats and offensive comments directed at President John Dramani Mahama in videos circulated on social media.

According to the Police, the suspect appeared in several TikTok videos in which she allegedly made insulting remarks about the President, threatened his life and incited others to attack both the President and the First Lady.

The Police disclosed that following the circulation of the videos, a joint operation involving the CVET and the Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Department was launched on May 19, 2026.

The suspect was subsequently arrested on May 20 at Sekyere Zongo in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region.

The Ghana Police Service stated that the suspect is currently in custody assisting with investigations and is expected to be put before court in the coming days.

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