GNFS contains midnight shop fire at Effiduase in Eastern Region

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Eastern Region successfully contained and extinguished a midnight fire outbreak that gutted a container shop at Effiduase near the Prison Quarters in Koforidua, preventing the blaze from spreading to adjoining properties.

The incident was confirmed in a statement issued by the Public Relations Office of the GNFS Eastern Region on Wednesday, May 20.

According to the GNFS, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, May 18.

The Service said the distress call was received at about 12:03 a.m., prompting an immediate response by firefighters led by Station Officer II (SO II) Tegah. The fire crew arrived at the scene at 12:12 a.m. and found the metal container shop completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters mounted what the Service described as a swift and coordinated operation, bringing the fire under control within 17 minutes of arrival. The blaze was fully extinguished by 12:44 a.m.

The fire destroyed several items stored in the shop, including perishable goods, personal care products, and an electricity meter. The container itself also sustained partial damage.

However, the timely intervention by firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and properties, averting what could have resulted in more extensive damage.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, with the Ghana National Fire Service indicating that investigations are underway to establish the circumstances that led to the outbreak.

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