Meta CEO tells employees he does not expect more company-wide layoffs this year

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg demonstrated the Ray-Ban Meta glasses in September 2025

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees ​in an internal memo on Wednesday that he ‌does not expect more company-wide layoffs this year, according to a copy of the memo seen by Reuters.

He made the announcement on the same day the Facebook owner carried out a massive restructuring of the company, laying off 10% of its workforce globally and transferring 7,000 other employees to new initiatives related to AI workflows.

"I ​want to be clear that we do not expect other company-wide layoffs this year. I also want to acknowledge that we haven't ​been as clear as we aspire to be ​in our communication, and that's one area I want to make ‌sure ⁠we improve," he said in the memo.

The changes are part of a far-reaching overhaul taking place at Meta this year, as the company surges its AI investments in ​a bid to ​centre AI ⁠agents in both its product offerings and its approach to work internally.

In total, the layoffs and transfers announced this week are affecting about 20% of the company's workforce. Some of the transfers have already happened, while in other cases, employees are being ⁠notified ​on Wednesday.

Reuters previously reported that Meta ​was planning additional deep cuts for later this year.

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