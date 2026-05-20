John Boadu declares bid for NPP National Chairmanship after meeting Minority Caucus

Former General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has formally declared his intention to contest for the party’s National Chairmanship position ahead of the NPP’s upcoming national executive elections.

Mr. Boadu announced his decision during a strategic engagement with the NPP Minority Caucus in Parliament held at the Accra City Hotel in Accra.

Addressing the caucus, the former General Secretary reflected on what he described as more than three decades of dedicated service to the party, rising through the ranks from polling station level to the national leadership.

He told the Minority MPs that the NPP needed experienced leadership, strategic planning, and party unity to reposition itself for victory in the 2028 general elections.

“At this critical moment, we must be deliberate and focused on securing the 87 parliamentary seats we currently hold in our possession and ensure that none of them slips into the hands of our opponents,” he stated.

Mr. Boadu stressed that beyond protecting the party’s existing parliamentary seats, the NPP must also work strategically to reclaim constituencies lost to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“To secure a parliamentary majority again, we need at least 60 additional seats from our opponents. This is not an exercise for experimentation.

"It requires tested leadership, deep institutional memory, and a Chairman who understands the dynamics of every constituency across the country because he has done it before,” he said.

As part of his plans for rebuilding the party, Mr. Boadu disclosed that he intends to propose the establishment of a specialised committee focused on strengthening the party’s parliamentary fortunes across the country.

According to him, the proposed body would undertake continuous constituency research, develop assessment frameworks for parliamentary candidates, and mobilise resources to support candidates who emerge victorious from the party’s primaries.

He explained that the committee would eventually evolve into a permanent structure dedicated to improving the party’s electoral preparedness and competitiveness nationwide.

Mr. Boadu further argued that the NPP’s future success would largely depend on unity and disciplined organisation.

“The destiny of our youth and the future of our Party cannot be gambled with. The NPP needs a Chairman with a proven track record of delivering victory. I have led this Party to electoral success before, and my record remains clear and undeniable,” he added.

Members of the NPP Minority Caucus reportedly commended Mr. Boadu for the engagement, describing him as an experienced party strategist with strong institutional memory and leadership credentials.

The engagement forms part of growing consultations and campaigns ahead of the NPP’s internal national executive elections.

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