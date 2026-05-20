Court documents filed by Joana Quaye challenge RNAQ’s ‘sole founder’ claim over Quick Credit

Court documents sighted by Myjoyonline appear to challenge businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ)’s public claim that he solely established Quick Credit and Investment Money Lending Limited.

The documents, filed in an Accra High Court by his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, indicate that the company was jointly established by the couple in 2011.

The records form part of the exhibits attached to an application for an interlocutory injunction filed by Joana Quaye, who seeks to restrain Richard Quaye, his agents and assigns, from transferring or disposing of shares in the company.

The dispute follows comments by Richard Quaye during a recent appearance on The Delay Show, in which he suggested his former wife played no role in building his business empire.

However, official records from the Office of the Registrar of Companies, attached to the court filings as Exhibit JQ6, show that when the company — now renamed Bills Micro-Credit Ltd — was incorporated on December 9, 2011, Joana Quaye was listed as a first shareholder with 100,000 shares, while Richard Quaye held 900,000 shares.

Documents detailing the company’s original share allotment also reflected the same distribution.

The issue has now become central to an appeal challenging a High Court judgment in the couple’s divorce and property settlement battle.

Court records from March 2024 proceedings further show that, under cross-examination, Richard Quaye admitted that his ex-wife owned 10 per cent of the shares in Bills Micro-Credit Ltd.

He, however, argued that her inclusion was only a “formality” to satisfy the Bank of Ghana's requirements, claiming that a single individual could not wholly own a financial institution.

According to the documents, he told the court they intended to transfer the shares to a third party later.

Richard Quaye also admitted to removing Joana Quaye as a director of the company without her knowledge.

He claimed that the Bank of Ghana had requested educational qualifications for directors and that she did not meet the required standard because she only had a secondary school certificate.

In her affidavit, Joana Quaye maintained that the company was jointly established during their marriage and that her role as shareholder and director reflected their intention to jointly own property and businesses acquired during the marriage.

She alleged that around 2017, Richard Quaye altered company records to remove her as a shareholder without her consent and later removed her as a director around 2021.

According to her, she only became aware of the alleged transfer of her shares during Richard Quaye’s cross-examination in court.

Her legal team, Dame & Partners is appealing the High Court ruling delivered in January 2026, which awarded her one-third of a house in Dansoman, a GH¢300,000 financial settlement, and GH¢5,000 monthly child support.

The appeal also seeks an injunction over several assets, including shares in multiple companies, properties and luxury vehicles allegedly linked to the business empire built from Quick Credit.

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