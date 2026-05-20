Ghana Immigration Service trains 40 officers ahead of E-Visa rollout 

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has taken a major step toward modernising border management with a two-day training session in Accra for 40 officers ahead of the nationwide rollout of Ghana’s new electronic visa (e-visa) system on May 25, 2026.

The training, which brought together personnel from immigration control points across the country, is aimed at preparing officers for the introduction of a fully digital platform that will allow foreign nationals seeking to enter Ghana to apply for and complete visa processes online.

An official statement signed on behalf of the Head/Public Affairs Department by DSI Babara Sam and copied to the GNA said the system is expected to improve accessibility, enhance passenger processing, and strengthen security controls.

Opening the session, the Acting Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration in charge of Command Post and operations, Mr. Faisal Disu, called on officers to demonstrate discipline, professionalism, and commitment.

He described the e-visa initiative as “a new way of working, anchored on transparency and accountability," stressing that data protection must remain a core responsibility of officers.

Mr. Disu explained that the platform would generate traveller information critical to national security, economic planning, intelligence cooperation, and international collaboration.

He emphasised that accuracy, security, and the responsible use of data are non-negotiable.

He further noted that the e-visa platform will serve as the first point of contact between foreign visitors and Ghana.

According to him, a transparent and user-friendly system will enhance Ghana’s image and attract tourism, business, and investment.

Mr. Disu stated that the Management of GIS remains committed to continuous capacity building, system upgrades, and the provision of operational tools.

He added that integrity and accountability mechanisms, including detailed audit trails, will be closely monitored, and breaches will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law and service regulations.

He admonished officers to demonstrate the commitment and sensitivity required to ensure that the e-visa platform achieves the Service’s vision of securing Ghana’s borders while facilitating seamless legitimate travel in support of the country’s broader national development agenda.

Participants in the training will be taken through the workflow of the system, monitoring procedures, document verification checklists, and online payment processes.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior GIS officials and partners, including Acting Deputy Comptroller-General (Legal) Philip Peter Andoh, Rock Africa CEO, Francis Gavor, and other Departmental Heads.

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