Non-performing loans expected to decline further as new banking guidelines take effect –Dr. Asiama

Audio By Carbonatix
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, says the non-performing loans ratio within Ghana’s banking sector is expected to decline further as new regulatory guidelines begin to take effect.
Speaking after the conclusion of the central bank’s 130th Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Accra, Dr. Asiama said recent policy interventions and stricter supervisory measures introduced by the Bank of Ghana are already helping to strengthen asset quality across commercial banks.
“We expect that the non-performing loans ratio will go down further for commercial banks due to some of the guidelines that have been put in place,” he stated.
According to him, the central bank remains committed to ensuring financial sector stability through enhanced risk management frameworks and improved credit administration systems within the banking industry.
“The banking sector remains broadly stable, well-capitalised and liquid despite the challenges experienced over the past few years,” Dr. Asiama added.
He explained that the implementation of new prudential guidelines is expected to support banks in reducing bad loans while improving overall balance sheet performance.
“We will continue to strengthen supervision and ensure that banks comply fully with the regulatory framework to safeguard confidence in the financial system,” he stressed.
The Governor noted that the banking sector continues to show signs of resilience as economic conditions improve, adding that the central bank will continue to closely monitor developments within the industry.
Non-performing loans remain a key indicator used to assess the health of the banking sector, with lower NPL ratios generally signalling improved loan recovery and
Latest Stories
-
GFA, Metro Mass Transit seal partnership to transform football transport and fan experience
8 minutes
-
Tension mounts in Asante Mampong NPP over alleged voters register irregularities
8 minutes
-
Economic activity strengthens in quarter one 2026, but business, consumer sentiments soften – BoG
9 minutes
-
Health Ministry congratulates Mintah Akandoh on election as WHO Committee B Chairman
10 minutes
-
Licensed mining firm cries foul over illegal occupation of concession at Wasa Dadieso
14 minutes
-
Selective Outrage and the Struggle for Principle in Ghana’s Democracy
26 minutes
-
Wa West records 37.9% reduction in poverty through interventions by MP Peter Toobu
29 minutes
-
Ghana’s tax architecture more data and enforcement driven than any point in modern history – Tax report
33 minutes
-
GCB Bank backs Timeline & Innovations LTD with heavy-duty fleet to boost Ghana’s “Big Push” agenda
33 minutes
-
Photos: Tunisian Minister of Youth and Sports meets Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah
43 minutes
-
“We’ll charge security officers for murder if anything happens to Abronye DC” – Haruna Mohammed
45 minutes
-
Afri-SET holds third regional workshop on Air quality sensors and data analysis for West Africa
58 minutes
-
BoG has not abandoned eCedi project – BoG Governor assures
59 minutes
-
We are not intervening in the market but building reserves – BoG Governor on cedi pressures
1 hour
-
Supreme Court suit challenges Ghana’s criminal libel and false news laws
1 hour