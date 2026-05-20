From Ghana to Canada’s Frontline of Justice: Dr Akwasi Owusu-Bempah appointed to lead the fight against anti-black racism

Dr Akwasi Owusu-Bempah

At a time when the world is crying out for justice, fairness, and accountability in policing, one Ghanaian scholar is rising to become a powerful voice for change in Canada. Brilliant, fearless, and deeply committed to social justice, Dr Akwasi Owusu-Bempah has been appointed by the York Regional Police Services Board to help confront one of society’s most painful realities, anti-Black racism in policing.

His appointment is not only a personal achievement. It is a proud moment for Ghana, for Black communities across Canada, and for every young African child dreaming of making a difference on the global stage.

From classrooms to government policy rooms, from research halls to community advocacy spaces, Dr Akwasi Owusu-Bempah has built a reputation as one of Canada’s most respected experts on race, policing, and criminal justice. Today, that expertise is being called upon to help reshape the future of public trust and police accountability in one of Canada’s fastest-growing and most diverse regions.

The York Regional Police Services Board recently announced that DDrOwusu-Bempah will serve as subject-matter expert for its Anti-Black Racism and Building Community Trust Committee, a strategic committee established to address concerns raised by Black community leaders regarding racism, fairness, and confidence in policing.

For many observers, the appointment represents far more than symbolism. It is a bold and meaningful decision that places knowledge, lived experience, and credibility at the centre of reform.

Born with Ghanaian roots and carrying the excellence, resilience, and determination that continue to define many Africans in the diaspora, Dr Owusu-Bempah has become a respected intellectual force in Canada’s social justice landscape. As a faculty member in the Department of Sociology at the University of Toronto, he has dedicated years to studying the complex relationship between race, crime, policing, and systemic inequality.

But his work goes beyond theory.

Dr Owusu-Bempah has spent years engaging directly with law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and communities to help develop practical solutions to difficult societal problems. His scholarship is rooted not only in academic excellence but also in a deep understanding of the fears, frustrations, and lived realities faced by many Black Canadians. That combination of intellect and compassion is exactly why his voice matters.

In a society increasingly demanding transparency and accountability from policing institutions, DDrOwusu-Bempah has emerged as one of the country’s most trusted and balanced voices on reform. He has served in several influential roles, including as a Policing Standards Development Officer with Ontario’s Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

He also contributed to Ontario’s Office of the Independent Police Review Directorate’s Use of Force Systemic Review and played an important role in Justice Michael Tulloch’s Independent Review of Police Street Checks in Ontario, a ground-breaking review that examined controversial police carding practices disproportionately affecting Black communities.

These experiences have positioned him not merely as a critic of the system, but as a builder of solutions.

What makes Dr Drwusu-Bempah particularly exceptional is his ability to bridge divides. He understands the institutional pressures police officers face, while also recognising the deep pain and mistrust many marginalised communities carry due to historical injustices and negative experiences with law enforcement.

This rare balance gives him credibility on both sides of the conversation.

His appointment comes at a crucial moment in Canada’s ongoing discussions about systemic racism and equitable policing.

Across the country, communities continue to push for reforms that ensure policing reflects fairness, dignity, inclusion, and accountability for all citizens, regardless of race or background.

York Region’s Anti-Black Racism and Building Community Trust Committee was formed in July 2021 after recommendations from Black community leaders who called for stronger action to eliminate anti-Black racism and rebuild public confidence in policing.

Now, with Dr Owusu-Bempah's joining the initiative, many believe the committee’s work is entering a stronger and more impactful phase.

His role will involve offering strategic guidance, professional expertise, and research-based recommendations to support the committee’s final report and implementation strategy ahead of its presentation to the Board.

Yet beyond policies and reports lies something even more important, “hope.”

For many young Black professionals and students across Canada, especially those of African descent, Dr Owusu-Bempah’s success story is deeply inspiring. He represents a new generation of African intellectuals who are not only succeeding internationally but are also helping shape national conversations on justice, equality, and human rights.

His rise reminds the world that Ghana continues to produce global leaders capable of influencing major institutions far beyond the borders of Africa.

Indeed, this appointment is also a victory for representation.

When institutions include experts who understand the lived experiences of marginalised communities, policies become more informed, more compassionate, and ultimately more effective. Representation alone is not enough, but meaningful representation backed by competence and integrity can transform systems from within.

That is what many hope Dr Owusu-Bempah’s involvement will achieve.

The York Regional Police Services Board also deserves commendation for recognising the importance of expert leadership in addressing anti-Black racism. In a time when some institutions struggle to move beyond public statements, the Board’s decision demonstrates a willingness to embrace informed action and genuine engagement.

For Black communities, trust in policing cannot be restored through words alone. It requires listening, accountability, transparency, and structural change. By bringing in one of Canada’s leading experts on race and policing, the Board is signalling that these concerns are being taken seriously.

As the committee prepares its final recommendations, many eyes across Canada will be watching closely.

Will this become a turning point in how policing institutions engage with Black communities? Could York Region become a model for progressive reform across the country?

Only time will tell.

But one thing is already certain: Dr Akwasi Owusu-Bempah’s appointment is a powerful reminder that knowledge can drive justice, that representation matters, and that the voices of Black scholars and leaders are helping shape the future of modern policing in Canada.

And for Ghana, it is another proud reminder that its sons and daughters continue to shine brightly on the world stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.