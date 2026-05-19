Glasgow 2026: Ghana to compete in athletics, boxing, five other disciplines at Commonwealth Games

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana will compete in seven out of the ten disciplines at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has confirmed.
This was disclosed by the GOC president, Richard Akpokavie, at Saturday's Annual General Meeting.
''For this year's athletics, boxing, judo, para athletics, para powerlifting, para swimming, and weightlifting.''
Meanwhile, the GOC has also confirmed the official number of athletes Ghana will submit for the Games.
"The plan is to send 40 athletes, coaches, medical officers, safeguarding officers, and, of course, led by the Chef de Mission for this year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow."
The number represents a sharp decline from Ghana's contingent at the last Games.
Ghana was represented by 100 athletes, made up of 60 men and 40 women, at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
However, this decision was influenced, in part, by a Commonwealth Games Federation resolution to slash its sporting program from 19 sports to just 10 in October 2024.
Disciplines like cricket, field hockey, rugby sevens, squash, and wrestling were all slashed as a cost-saving emergency measure after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host due to spiraling costs.
The Commonwealth Games, which bring together members of Commonwealth nations and territories, will start on July 23, 2026, and run until August 2, 2026.
Latest Stories
-
“Asiedu Nketia could rise even higher” — Bole Palace remarks reignite succession speculation
2 minutes
-
GNFS contains fire outbreak at Coral Paint head office in Adabraka
2 minutes
-
NDPC begins validation meeting on draft 2025 annual progress report
3 minutes
-
NDPC hosts University of West Florida delegation on national development planning
7 minutes
-
Tano South MCE decries poor revenue mobilisation, tricycle accidents, rising drug abuse
7 minutes
-
Cyberteq leads West Africa’s cybersecurity sector into global sustainability movement
11 minutes
-
NLA warns lotto operators against paying commissions above approved 25% rate
19 minutes
-
Glasgow 2026: Ghana to compete in athletics, boxing, five other disciplines at Commonwealth Games
21 minutes
-
Bond market: Turnover falls 67.70% to GH¢404.41m
26 minutes
-
US drops fraud charges after billionaire Adani pledges $10bn investment
35 minutes
-
WHO Chief commends Mahama for driving global health reform through ‘Accra Reset’
45 minutes
-
Enzo Maresca to succeed Guardiola at Man City
52 minutes
-
One phone call. One motorbike. One new life – the week I became the voice of Africa Athletics
1 hour
-
Vanguard Assurance joins The Build Project as Official Insurance Partner
2 hours
-
Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah bags Master of Laws degree from US
2 hours