Cyberteq leads West Africa’s cybersecurity sector into global sustainability movement

Cyberteq, a leading cybersecurity consulting firm in Ghana has officially become a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, marking the first time a dedicated cybersecurity consulting company in West Africa has joined the initiative.

The move positions Cyberteq to become a major player in responsible business practices, sustainability, and global corporate citizenship in the information, communications and technology (ICT) sector, particularly in Ghana.

The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, bringing together businesses committed to aligning their operations with universal principles on human rights, labour standards, environmental responsibility, and anti-corruption.

Cyberteq’s admission into the initiative signals the company’s intention to deepen its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments while positioning itself among a growing network of organizations championing ethical and sustainable business practices globally.

To commemorate the milestone, Cyberteq hosted representatives of the UN Global Compact Network Ghana, Tolu Kweku Lacroix (Executive Director) and Mina Pokuaa Agyemang (Participant Engagement and Outreach Manager) for an onboarding and engagement session that introduced the company to the framework, expectations, and long-term impact of the Compact’s principles.

The session highlighted the evolving role of businesses in addressing global challenges through accountability, innovation, and sustainable growth, while encouraging stronger alignment between business success and societal impact.

Speaking on the development, CEO of Cyberteq Ghana, Ben Tagoe, described the move as more than a corporate affiliation, calling it a strategic commitment to embedding responsible and sustainable practices into the company’s culture and operations.

“As technology continues to shape economies and societies, businesses have a responsibility to ensure innovation is guided by integrity, inclusion, and sustainability,” Cyberteq’s CEO noted. “Joining the UN Global Compact reinforces our resolve to contribute meaningfully to a safer, more transparent, and more sustainable future.”

The move comes at a time when organizations across Africa are facing increasing expectations from regulators, investors, and stakeholders to demonstrate stronger environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and standards.

For Cyberteq, whose operations focus on cybersecurity solutions, the initiative aligns closely with its broader vision of helping organizations embrace digital transformation securely and responsibly.

Industry observers say the development reflects a growing trend among African technology firms seeking to align with global sustainability frameworks.

With its new status as a UN Global Compact signatory, Cyberteq joins thousands of companies worldwide working collectively toward the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the advancement of responsible corporate leadership.

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