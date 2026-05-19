Nhyira FM’s Ohemaa Benewaa marks ‘The Threshold’ birthday with outreach, launches Women’s Wave Empowerment

Host of the flagship advocacy program, 'Obra,' on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Ohemaa Benewaa, also known as Prophetess Ohemaa Be, has celebrated her birthday with an outreach event dubbed 'The Threshold' at the Unity Church International in Kumasi.

The event convened traditional leaders, Christian leaders, and prominent figures from the media and music industries to celebrate empowerment, leadership, growth, and positive impact in society.

The gathering was held under the theme based on Psalm 84:10: “I would rather stand at the threshold of the house of my God than dwell in the tents of the wicked.”

The program was held in an atmosphere of reflection and celebration with moments of prayer and thanksgiving, and worship sessions led by renowned gospel musicians, including Elder Mireku, Gifty Donkor, Royal Prophet Nana Baffour, and Osuani Oteng.

Patrons from diverse professional and community backgrounds engaged in networking, fostering connections to sustain the outreach’s impact beyond the event.

More than 200 items of clothing, along with assorted food supplies, were distributed to widows during the outreach, which aimed to provide immediate relief and reinforce the theme of service and care.

Ohemaa Benewaa expressed gratitude to God for His protection and for granting her another year of life. She said the milestone inspired her to organize the event as an act of praise to God and as a means of expanding practical help to widows.

"I always attribute my progress to God’s grace, and giving thanks should be a constant practice. Having lived among widows, I understand their circumstances and often support them. This year, I chose a different approach because putting a smile on their faces brings blessings".

She called on affluent individuals to use significant occasions such as birthdays, Christmas, and other celebrations as opportunities to support widows, orphans, and other vulnerable members of their communities.

According to her, these moments present a meaningful chance to give back and share resources with those in need, turning personal milestones into acts of social responsibility.

"If you can help even one widow or orphan with something small that you have, please do it. By doing so, you are doing it for God. Putting yourself in their position will make it easier to understand the pain and hardship they endure", she said.

Seizing the moment, Ohemaa Benewaa launched the Women’s Wave Empowerment, a new platform designed to create open dialogue around social and relational issues affecting women. The initiative aims to equip both married women and those preparing for relationships with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to make informed life choices.

She urged Ghanaian women to build financial and personal independence rather than relying solely on their husbands for sustenance.

For women yet to enter relationships, she advised patience and intentionality, stressing that taking time to make the right choice now could prevent years of regret later.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the charitable initiative expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ohemaa Benewaa for her generosity.

They offered prayers and asked for God’s continued blessings upon her life and work, noting that the assistance had brought them both relief and encouragement.

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