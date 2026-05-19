Ablekuma North Ranked Ghana’s Best-Performing District in Multidimensional Poverty Index

The latest Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) rankings released by the Ghana Statistical Service have identified several districts in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions as the best-performing districts in Ghana between 2021 and 2025, reflecting sustained improvements in living conditions, education, healthcare, and employment.

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According to the report, Ablekuma North Municipal emerged as the overall best-performing district, recording an average poverty headcount of 8.5 per cent over the five-year period and consistently maintaining a place among the top ten best-performing districts each year.

Ablekuma West Municipal followed closely with an average poverty incidence of 8.6 per cent, while Korle Klottey Municipal recorded 8.8 per cent.

La Dade-Kotopon Municipal and Tema West Municipal also ranked among the country’s top-performing districts, highlighting the dominance of urban municipalities in reducing multidimensional poverty.

Other districts that featured prominently in the rankings include Ayawaso Central Municipal, Ayawaso West Municipal, Krowor Municipal, Ledzokuku Municipal, and Asokwa Municipal.

The findings underscore the significant disparity in poverty levels between urban and rural Ghana. While several municipalities in Greater Accra consistently recorded low poverty levels, districts in the northern parts of the country continued to experience higher deprivation rates.

The report also revealed that Ayawaso North Municipal recorded the lowest multidimensional poverty incidence nationwide in 2025, at 5.5 per cent.

Officials of the Ghana Statistical Service said the rankings provide critical data for policy planning, investment targeting, and social intervention programmes aimed at reducing poverty across the country.

The report further noted that improvements in access to education, healthcare, sanitation, electricity, and employment opportunities contributed significantly to the strong performance of the top-ranked districts.

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