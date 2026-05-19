Athletics

On announces NIL partnership with University of Louisville track standout Elsingi Kipruto

  19 May 2026 10:22am
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Swiss sports brand On today announces the addition of collegiate standout Elsingi Kipruto to its elite roster of NIL athletes. Currently a freshman at the University of Louisville, Kipruto joins On’s elite roster as one of the most decorated young runners in the collegiate circuit.

Hailing from Rongit village in Nandi County, Kenya, Kipruto has enjoyed a historic debut season for the Cardinals. The son of Gilbert Kipchoge—a former 800m runner—and Teresa Chepngetich, Elsingi has quickly translated his Kenyan heritage and disciplined upbringing into a record-shattering collegiate career.

Since arriving in Louisville, Kipruto has established himself as a force across both cross country and track. His historic debut includes shattering the school 5,000m record with a world-class 13:15.74 and clocking a blistering 27:29.83 in the 10,000m. A dominant presence in the conference, he was named both the ACC Men’s Cross Country and Indoor Freshman of the Year. Kipruto’s resume is further highlighted by First-Team All American honors and a program-record 7:46.76 in the indoor 3,000m, cementing his status as one of the most versatile young distance runners in the nation.

"It is incredibly rare to see an athlete demonstrate such elite versatility so early in their career," said Libby Davidson, Athlete Manager at On. "Whether it's on the cross country course or the indoor track, Elsingi’s competitive spirit isundeniable. On and off the track his positive attitude is contagious. We are proud to welcome him to the On family.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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