Hopeson Adorye calls for one-year ban on small-scale mining to combat galamsey

The Director of Field Operations for the United Party, Hopeson Adorye, has called for a one-year ban on small-scale mining activities, arguing that the measure is necessary to allow Ghana’s degraded lands and water bodies to recover from the effects of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking on JoyNews AM Show on Tuesday, 19 May, Mr Adorye said Ghana must adopt more decisive measures to address the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining activities, particularly within the small-scale mining sector, which he said continues to devastate forest reserves and rivers.

His comments follow a tragic incident in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, where one person reportedly died, and six others sustained injuries, further heightening concerns about the safety and impact of illegal mining in affected communities.

Mr Adorye recounted a recent trip to Sunyani, where he said a pilot gave him “an experience” to observe the extent of environmental destruction caused by illegal mining from the air.

According to him, the aerial view revealed widespread devastation to farmlands and water bodies.

He noted that the pilot explained how coordinates and aerial surveillance could help authorities identify and combat illegal mining sites more effectively, a suggestion he said underscores the need for stronger technological support in the fight against galamsey.

Mr Adorye acknowledged that although many people are searching for ways to make money, not every source of income should be pursued at the expense of the country’s natural resources.

“Everybody needs money, but not all money should be pursued,” he said, stressing that mining activities must be conducted responsibly to avoid long-term environmental damage.

He further emphasised that under Ghanaian law, all minerals are vested in the state and, therefore, the government must exercise stronger control over mining activities to safeguard national resources.

Mr Adorye proposed a complete suspension of small-scale mining activities for one year, while allowing large-scale legal mining operations to continue under strict regulation, in order to allow for environmental restoration.

“I think we should ban mining for one full year. If we see anyone mining during that period, they are on their own. That will allow us to reclaim our lands and let our water bodies recover,” he suggested.

According to him, once the proposed moratorium ends, all small-scale miners — regardless of their existing licences — should be required to reapply under stricter conditions.

He said this would enable authorities to properly assess concession areas and prevent mining near water bodies or environmentally sensitive zones.

Mr Adorye also called for increased use of helicopters belonging to the Ghana Armed Forces for continuous aerial surveillance of mining areas, arguing that such resources should be actively deployed rather than reserved mainly for official transport duties.

He further linked illegal mining to rising insecurity in some communities, alleging that certain violent incidents, including the recent killing and injuries in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, could be addressed through better profiling of individuals involved in illegal mining activities.

According to him, profiling offenders and making communities more accountable could help curb the growing menace.

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