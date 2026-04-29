US not funding Congo’s $100m mine guard, embassy says

Audio By Carbonatix
The United States said on Tuesday it is not funding any security units tasked with policing or guarding mines in Democratic Republic of Congo after Kinshasa announced plans to launch a paramilitary force to secure mining sites.
Congo’s General Inspectorate of Mines (IGM) said in a statement on Monday that the paramilitary guard would be funded by a $100 million budget and created under strategic partnerships with the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.
The U.S. embassy said that Washington remained committed to advancing economic growth and stability in Congo through the strategic partnership, but it was not involved in funding mine security units.
“The U.S. government is not currently funding any units to patrol or guard mines in the Congo,” it said in a statement.
Congo’s mining regulator also said on Tuesday that plans for the mining guard, while developed with multiple international partners, would not involve direct funding by any single country.
"Discussions are ongoing to structure a mechanism that is consistent with national priorities," it said in a statement.
The central African nation has been battling a Rwanda‑backed rebellion in its mineral‑rich east and security support and investment form part of a minerals partnership it signed with the U.S. to improve access to Congo's vast copper, cobalt and lithium resources.
The new unit will be rolled out across mining regions nationwide and is expected to exceed 20,000 personnel by the end of 2028.
Congo, the world’s top cobalt supplier and second-largest copper producer, has said it is seeking to strengthen security around strategic mineral assets, part of wider efforts to attract investment and reduce armed group activity in mining regions.
The government last month signed a separate deal with China aimed at strengthening investments as geopolitical competition for its minerals deepens.
Latest Stories
-
Africa’s food future hinges on leadership: The Infrastructure we can’t afford to ignore
11 minutes
-
Australian mother who faked son’s cancer to fund lavish lifestyle jailed
23 minutes
-
Amardeep Singh Hari named Ghana’s most influential tech entrepreneur of all time
37 minutes
-
Oppong Nkrumah delivers on education; hands over 9th school to constituents in nine years
52 minutes
-
Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos bets on local power as grid falters
1 hour
-
Kim Jong Un praises troops who ‘self-blasted’ to avoid capture by Ukraine
1 hour
-
Banking sector rebounds as assets hit GH¢465bn – BoG Report
1 hour
-
Al Fayed survivor was modern slavery victim, says Home Office
2 hours
-
US not funding Congo’s $100m mine guard, embassy says
2 hours
-
GFA to receive $2.5m from FIFA to prepare for World Cup and $10m for qualifying for tournament
2 hours
-
Fuel prices dip from May 1 as diesel drops sharply, LPG set to surge
2 hours
-
Say it as it is – Clergy reject pressure to stay quiet on politics
2 hours
-
We’re citizens, not spectators – Christian Council defends speaking truth to power
3 hours
-
My wife never caught me cheating – Richard Quaye dismisses viral infidelity claims
3 hours
-
We won’t be silent – Christian Council defends right to speak on national issues
3 hours