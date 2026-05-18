Fighter jet crews parachute safely after collision at US air show

Four crew members are in stable condition after two fighter jets collided mid-air during a US air show, officials say.

All the aircrew safely ejected from US Navy EA18-G jets that were performing an aerial demonstration when they crashed, a US Navy spokesperson told the BBC. It is unclear if they were injured.

The dramatic incident happened on Sunday, during the second and final day of the Gunfighter Skies air show, 2 miles (3.2km) northwest of Idaho's Mountain Home Air Force Base.

A fire erupted and the base was briefly locked down as the rest of the air show was cancelled. An investigation is underway.

"The aircrew involved in the incident are in stable condition," Mountain Air Force Base Gunfighters said in statement posted on social media on Sunday.

"Thank you to all our guests for your patience and compassion, which has allowed us to quickly and safely respond to the incident," the statement said.

The Navy spokesperson said the crew members were being checked by medical personnel.

The EA-18G Growlers were assigned to an electronic attack squadron from Washington state. The US Navy says each of those jets cost about $67m (£50.3m).

Kim Sykes of Silver Wings of Idaho, which helped organise the air show, told a local CBS affiliate that no-one at the military base was hurt.

The Gunfighter Skies air show was last held in 2018, when a glider pilot died in an accident.

The BBC has contacted the air force base and event organiser for comment.

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