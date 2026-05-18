Athletics | National

Ghana finish African Seniors Athletics Championships with 5 medals 

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo   
  18 May 2026 11:54am
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Team Ghana clinched five medals at the end of the just-ended African Seniors Athletics Championships. 

The six-day, which was hosted in Accra, saw 40 countries compete for honours and records at the University of Ghana Stadium. 

At the end of the 24th edition, Ghana claimed five medals with no golds. However, there were silver and bronze medals to show. 

Esther Obenewaa won Ghana’s only silver medal in the championships, coming in the women’s high jump event. 

Florence Agyemang claimed a bronze medal in the women’s 400m event after running an impressive 51.87s to finish third. 

Alex Amankwah also had a medal to show for his hard work in recent years after coming third in the men’s 800m event. The country’s 800m national record holder did 1:46.18 seconds in the final. 

There were medals as well for Ghana’s 4x100 relay teams. The women’s outdid themselves to win bronze in the final event. 

The men’s team, who were the defending champions, held on to their own to salvage a bronze medal at the University of Ghana Stadium after finishing behind Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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